Taoiseach says UK moves on North’s EU trade deal are a breach of trust as Brussels signals legal action

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused the UK Government of “undermining trust” over Northern Ireland’s EU special trade status after Brexit.

The European Commission has accused London of breaking international law for the second time by reneging on EU-UK special agreements on the North’s status.

This followed an announcement by the UK, without consulting Brussels, that it would unilaterally extend the grace period until next October for checks on supermarket food movements from England, Scotland and Wales to the North.

The Taoiseach expressed his dismay at the move. He said the ongoing problems about trade between Britain and the North should be worked out by the EU-UK joint committee set up to deal with such problems.

“We have worked continuously in support of efforts to find sensible means of implementing the Protocol that respond to challenges identified,” the Taoiseach told reporters.

“We will continue to do so, but unilateral action undermines the trust necessary to reach agreement. I call on the British Government to engage urgently with the European Commission, and to work towards agreed outcomes,” Mr Martin added.

Earlier Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, said EU certification requirements will be introduced in phases alongside the roll-out of a digital assistance scheme.

"As part of the pragmatic and proportionate implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Government is taking several temporary operational steps to avoid disruptive cliff-edges as engagement with the EU continues through the Joint Committee,” Mr Lewis said.

The UK minister said business must be given time to implement new procedures and the extension until October would help with this.

He said supermarket supplies in the North and other issues such as mail order deliveries from Britain must be dealt with.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was concerned at this unilateral move done without consultation. He said he relayed the Dublin Government’s concerns directly to Mr Lewis and the new UK Brexit minister, David Frost.

Mr Frost, who took over from Michael Gove on Monday, also led the main Brexit negotiations which concluded an EU-UK deal last Christmas Eve. He is reputedly more trusted as a “tough negotiator” by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Democratic Unionist Party leader at the London parliament, Jeffrey Donaldson, said the extension highlighted problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But the DUP also stressed their political and legal battles to have the arrangement permanently scrapped would continue.

"The government clearly recognises the economic problems but they must also acknowledge the political rejection of the Protocol,” Mr Donaldson added.

Speaking ahead of a first online meeting with Mr Frost, the European Commission vice-president, Maros Sefcovic, said he would raise "strong concerns" about the UK's actions. The Slovakian Commissioner said the measure breached the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU-UK Protocol, and also amounted to a break in good faith.

In Brussels the European Commission issued a hard-hitting statement suggesting future legal action. "This is the second time that the UK Government is set to breach international law,” the Commission stated.

"This also constitutes a clear departure from the constructive approach that has prevailed up until now, thereby undermining both the work of the joint committee and the mutual trust necessary for solution-oriented co-operation," the European Commission added.

Online Editors