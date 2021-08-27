Taoiseach says September will be a significant month for reopening

September will be a significant month for the easing of the remainder of restrictions, according to the Taoiseach.

The country will be fully opened up throughout the months of September and October, with October to see the resuming of higher-risk indoor activities such as nightclubs.

The Taoiseach said Nphet told Ministers today the threshold of 90pc of over 16s vaccinated will be reached on the week of September 6.

Michéal Martin said public health chiefs are keen to have a two week gap between this date and further reopening of society, suggesting that September 20 may see the easing of many restrictions.

However, Government officials will continue working on the roadmap to reopen over the weekend and ministers will meet again on Monday to agree dates.

Mr Martin said he does not envision reopening of society will stretch into November and December.

“We’re looking at certainly close to 90pc vaccinated the week commencing the 6th.

“Nphet are clear that they want a two week gap after the last, the second dose is administered, so to speak. So I think September will be a significant month,” he told Independent.ie.

When asked if nightclubs will be towards the end of the phased reopening, he said: “Yeah.”

Mr Martin also indicated vaccine certs will not be extended for use in outdoor settings.

He said when the use of vaccine certs for indoor hospitality was being debated in the Dáil, “there was never any contemplation that we would extend that to outdoor events”.

“We are close to 90pc [adults fully vaccinated] now - so the idea that you bring in new primary legislation to deal with situation outdoors when you have 90pc of people vaccinated really isn’t something that’s going to happen,” he added.