Taoiseach says ‘lessons need to be learned’ following Northern Ireland protocol debacle

The Taoiseach said the EU Commission should have spoken to him before triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Photo: John Thys/Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the “acrimonious” row between the EU Commission and Astrazeneca “took centre stage” on Friday night, leading to the EU triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Commission quickly reversed this decision - which would have given the EU power to block deliveries of vaccines destined for Northern Ireland - after the Taoiseach “articulated the very serious implications the move would have” to Commision President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking with Andrew Marr on the BBC, the Taoiseach said the Commission should have spoken to him before taking action and admitted “there are lessons to be learned from this”.

Mr Martin said only when the EU Commission released a public statement on the matter did he become aware of it.

The Taoiseach then contacted President von der Leyen and “articulated the very serious implications the move would have” on the protocol itself.

“To be fair, the Commission President took on board fairly quickly my concerns.”

Mr Martin disclosed he had a “series of engagements” with President von der Leyen and these led to a statement from the EU “pulling back and reversing its decision”.

Mr Martin said he believed this debacle occurred because “the terrible, acrimonious row between Astrazeneca and the Commission.. took centre stage here, and people were blindsided by the decision that was taken and its implications for the protocol,” the Taoiseach said.

The Taoiseach said the point of the EU Commission’s move was “transparency” between them and Astrazeneca, but admitted the Commission used the “wrong mechanism” to try and achieve this.

Mr Martin said the move to trigger Article 16 initially was “certainly not” an act of hostility by the European Commission. He said his overall experience of the Commission was one of supporting the “overall edifice” of the Good Friday Agreement and getting the “Northern Ireland situation right”.

There is now an opportunity to re engage to “ensure the [NI] protocol operates smoothly and efficiently on behalf of all citizens on the island.

“It took four years to put together the agreement, we are only four weeks into the protocol - there are bound to be teething problems,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach urged all sides to “calm down” in the row over vaccine doses, but also pointed out how Astrazeneca “deliver on its contractual obligations is a matter for Astrazeneca”. There is still a “genuine desire” for this contract to be honoured with the EU, Mr Martin added.

The Taoiseach rejected Andrew Marr’s claim that there was an issue within the EU’s procurement of vaccines and said: “what’s gone wrong is that the commitments made in terms of volume levels are not being realised”.

Online Editors