Taoiseach rules out speeding up reopening as a third of eligible population to be vaccinated by this weekend

The reopening of the country will not be accelerated, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Ministers next week will decide if the country should proceed with the next level of reopening from July 5, which will see the resumption of indoor dining and numbers of spectators at matches and concerts increase.

International travel will resume from July 19.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been among other Cabinet Ministers to indicate that due to falling cases and hospitalisations, that the country will continue to reopen as planned.

By this weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that two thirds of the eligible population will have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A third will be fully vaccinated.

Yesterday was the “biggest day yet” for the vaccine rollout, with 58,000 vaccines administered.

However, the Taoiseach has now ruled out that reopening may be sped up next month due to concerns over the Delta variant.

“We’re going to keep it steady throughout June.

“We won’t be advancing anything or accelerating anything. Some of that is caution in respect of the Delta variant,” he said

Last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that he anticipates a “challenge” in vaccine uptake as the HSE moves to vaccinate younger cohorts.

He said that international evidence suggests that "there seems to be some suggestion of lower uptake and some evidence of vaccine hesitancy” among women in the 30 to 39 age group, due to concerns over pregnancy and babies.

However, Mr Martin hopes that we don’t see vaccine hesitancy kick in as the country has had very high uptake so far.

When asked by Independent.ie whether he is concerned whether vaccine hesitancy will kick in as health chiefs are fearing, he said: “I would hope not”.

He said that there’s almost 100pc vaccine uptake in the over 80s age group and 95pc, 97pc uptake in the over 70s.

“We are quite different it seems from what’s happening in the other European countries in terms of the rates.

“Perhaps it’s the manner of the administration of the vaccine - we’re going down through the age cohorts, there’s almost a sense of people waiting in anticipation for their turn.”