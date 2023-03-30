Taoiseach ‘retains confidence’ in Defence Forces chief despite damning report

The Government has pledged to set up a statutory inquiry into the allegations outlined in the report

The Taoiseach has said he retains confidence in the Defence Forces’ chief of staff following a damning report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination within the Irish military.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy said he was “ashamed” following the publication of an independent review group’s (IRG) report which found a “discernible pattern of rape and sexual assault” within the Defence Forces.

He conceded that the behaviours outlined in the report were not historical but ongoing.

However, the senior officer said during most of his 40-year military career he had not been aware of the abusive practices laid bare in the report.

Leo Varadkar voiced confidence in Lt Gen Clancy on Thursday when asked about his assertion that he had been unaware of the scale of the problems within the Defence Forces.

He's somebody I think can lead the change that's required in our Defence Forces. But he's going to need a lot of help from others to do so. I don't think the Defence Forces can fix this problem on their own. That is very clear Leo Varadkar

But the Taoiseach said anyone following issues with the Defence Forces in the last 20 years would have been aware of allegations of abuse and mistreatment.

Mr Varadkar said it would be a full public inquiry and would be led by a judge or retired judge, adding ministers would like to see it up and running before the Dail’s summer recess, but he said he could not guarantee that timeline as it was important to take time to get the terms of reference right.

Mr Varadkar, who was visiting a housing project in Co Wicklow, said he had not heard the specific comments made by Lt Gen Clancy, but he added: “I do want to say that I have confidence in chief. He’s somebody I think can lead the change that’s required in our Defence Forces. But he’s going to need a lot of help from others to do so. I don’t think the Defence Forces can fix this problem on their own. That is very clear.

“Issues around bullying and harassment, assault of a sexual nature have been documented on a number of occasions in the past 20 years, so I think all of us were aware of it in that sense.

“What is particularly disturbing about this report is that it is more widespread than we feared. And it’s not historic, it is ongoing – that’s what the report shows.

I have confidence in the Chief of Staff's commitment to change and to reform Micheal Martin

“I think we have to face up to that reality. You know, I’m immensely proud of our Defence Forces: these are people who are loyal to the flag, they’re loyal to our state, they stand by it, they bring peace to all parts of the world and we should respect them.

“But, also, they need to respect each other, particularly women, particularly young people in the Defence Forces and particularly people in the lower ranks, who aren’t getting the basic respect they deserve.”

The Taoiseach added: “I think it would be true to say that anyone has been following this issue or issues in Defence Forces over the past 20 years would have been aware that there were allegations and cases of harassment and bullying, including some of a sexual nature, but they hadn’t been dealt with properly.

“The response so far has failed. And that’s the truth and we all need to face up to that and change things.”

In the Dail on Thursday, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns raised the issue with Tanaiste Micheal Martin.

“Yesterday, Chief of Staff Sean Clancy said he had been completely unaware of the endemic abuse in the Defence Forces for most of his 40 year career,” she said.

“Given the pervasive nature of the sadistic abuse that is detailed in this report, it’s hard to understand how that could be the case. And, if it is true, and the Chief of Staff was blissfully unaware of the horrific abuse for the duration of his career, it speaks to a level of disconnection that is deeply worrying.”

She added: “My question is simple – do you have confidence in the current leadership of the Defence Forces?”

Responding, Mr Martin also voiced support for the Chief of Staff.

“I have confidence in the Chief of Staff’s commitment to change and to reform,” he said.