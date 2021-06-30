Taoiseach receives backlash from party colleagues over delay to return of indoor dining

The Taoiseach received an intense backlash from party colleagues tonight after stalling plans to reopen indoor dining due to Nphet warnings.

Micheál Martin was told at tonight’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting that he was a passenger on the “Tony Holohan bus”.

Government TD Marc MacSharry said that he has no confidence in the Taoiseach or Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to handle the pandemic and went as far as suggesting that Mr Martin should “step aside”.

Sources said that he launched a “full scale attack” on the Taoiseach, saying that he expects “leadership” and that if Mr Martin “does not have the courage” then he should “step aside and let people who are prepared to take over”.

Senator Pat Casey made a “very passionate” contribution, according to sources, saying that ministers yesterday took the “easy option” in keeping indoor dining closed.

He also questioned Nphet’s modelling figures and said that he would have “no problem” in leading protests to Dáil Eireann by the hospitality industry if asked to do so.

Cork East TD James O’Connor, the youngest member of the Dáil, said he is “concerned” about the Government’s ability to deliver. According to sources, he said that he could not “stomach” Nphet’s view.

He also called for €150 to be given to people born since 1996 once they sign up for a vaccine.

Veteran backbench TD Willie O’Dea also told the meeting how he had asked Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for clarification about vaccine passes in the Dáil several weeks ago.

He said Mr Varadkar told him that such a pass would be discriminatory, but sources said that Mr O’Dea told the Fianna Fáil meeting the Government is doing “a full 360 degree turn”.

TD John McGuinness also told the meeting that it was a “very bad” week for the Government and the party.

Sources said that the Taoiseach responded to the intense criticism, saying that he did not “want to hear” yesterday the news that indoor hospitality would not be able to reopen.

He said that he is “very worried” about the Delta variant and called it a “slow burn” variant.

He also fired back over claims about his competency, saying that he has experience in health-related issues, having been a previous health minister.

Sources also said that Mr Martin said a close eye will be kept on the link between virus cases and hospitalisations and that this will remain to be seen over August and September.