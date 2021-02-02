Taoiseach personally asked senior civil servant Robert Watt to move to Department of Health role, committee told

Taoiseach Micheál Martin personally asked senior civil servant Robert Watt to take up the Department of Health secretary general role on an interim basis, the Oireachtas Finance Committee was told.

Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath told the committee the Taoiseach directly asked Mr Watt to move departments while an application process for the position was on going.

Mr McGrath also revealed Mr Watt would have known there was "willingness to go beyond the standard terms" for the Department of Health position before he moved position.

Read More

However, the minister said he did not discuss the controversial €292,000 salary with Mr Watt. Rather he dealt with an assistant secretary in the department and the secretary general to the Government Martin Fraser.

Mr McGrath said there was discussion about Mr Watt moving from the Department of Public Expenditure to the Department of Health as far back as November last year.

Finance Committee chair John McGuinness there was public concern about the proposed salary and said it was a “pity that transparency didn’t play a deeper role” in process of deciding the pay increase.

Mr McGrath came under fire from Government and Opposition TDs over the course of the two hour committee meeting.

He insisted Mr Watt “had no input” into the sanctioning of the €292,000 salary for the secretary-general role and defended the €81,000 pay increase for the Department of Health job by noting that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is paid €269,068 and HSE chief executive Paul Reid is paid €363,248. Mr McGrath said he did not want the salary for the Health job to be a “barrier” for someone applying for the job.

He also said he is “not of the frame of mind” to allow the pay increase for the secretary general lead to “knock on claims” for higher salaries for other senior civil servants.

His party colleague Jim O’Callaghan urged him not to let pay for senior civil servants “spiral out of control”. Mr O’Callaghan also asked if secretaries general would consider a similar voluntary pay cut to the one taken by ministers when the new government was formed.

Mr McGrath also faced criticism over the Government’s failure’s to pay students nurses for their work during the pandemic while at the same time increasing the pay for a senior civil service position.

A number of Finance Committee TDs, including Sinn Féin’s Mairead Farrell, Aontú leader Peader Tóibín and Solidarity’s Mick Barry noted the new Department of Health secretary general will earn more than World Health Organisation director general.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty asked why Mr Watt was not asked to move to the Department of Health on his current salary. The option was discussed at meeting involving Mr McGrath, the Taoiseach and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Mr McGrath said he wanted an open competition for the role.

The terms and conditions for the top job in Health, along with plans to increase the salary for the position, was discussed at meeting on October 30. It was attended by the Taoiseach, Mr McGrath, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser.

The controversial €292,000 salary was not approved by Mr McGrath until December 30.

Documents released to the Finance Committee showed Mr Watt was sent a copy of information booklet for the Department of Health, which included the salary, when it was agreed just before the end of the year.

Correspondence show Mr Watt, through his staff, seeking updates on whether the terms and conditions for the new role had been approved

The Cabinet was told Mr Watt would be moving to the Department of Health on January 6.

The new documents also reveal the then Department of Public Expenditure and Reform secretary-general left hand-written notes for Mr McGrath on documentation related to the soon-to-be-advertised position.

On December 15, 2020, Mr Watt wrote on the cover of an information booklet for the Department of Health position: “Minister, I understand that you wish to advertise the Sec-Gen, Department of Health role as a ‘TLAC’ (Top-Level Appointments Committee competition). Please see booklet attached and in particular the section on terms and conditions, Robert.”

Read More

Online Editors