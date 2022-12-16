Taoiseach Micheál Martin urges opponents of new planning law changes to ‘calm it’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has issued a direct plea to Green Party coalition colleagues not to pre-judge planned fundamental changes to the planning laws.

Some Green Party TDs fear the changes will restrict block residents’ associations and environmental groups objecting to developments and/or take court actions against contentious developments.

The planning changes which were unveiled on Tuesday by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien are an attempt to tackle the ongoing controversy surrounding An Bord Pleanála which is to be restructured and renamed as An Coimisiún Pleanála.

But the changes are also an attempt to deliver swifter clearance for housing developments and tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

Speaking in Brussels after an EU leaders’ summit, Mr Martin urged opponents of the planning law changes “to calm it.” He said they must reserve their judgement until the full legislation is published.

The issue has caused tensions within the Coalition, especially with some Green Party TDs.

Mr Martin said he had a good discussion on Thursday night with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who leads a similar coalition in Germany involving the Green Party.

Mr Martin also said he did not understand an assertion by Social Democrats co-leader, Catherine Murphy, accusing the Government of a “blatant and egregious political power grab.” The Kildare North TD said the planned law changes would give the Housing Minister powers to appoint temporary members to the new planning authority.

Mr Martin denied there was any power grab.

“I think people need to calm it because the issue here is do we want a planning system that’s fit for purpose for the 21st century, or do we not? Do we want to challenge climate change or do we not? I’m clear we will not be in a position to meet our climate change objectives if this planning bill doesn’t go through,” the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said the existing planning framework will not ensure delivery of infrastructure projects like offshore wind in the timelines necessary for Ireland’s climate action plans.

“Likewise... we do need to accelerate the process in terms of housing,” he added.

The Taoiseach insisted that the planning law changes were not about refusing people access to the courts.

“I would say to people to hold judgment, to read the bill when it is published in its entirety,” he continued.

Mr Martin insisted the legislation will allows access to the justice system. “In fact, it improves access through the cost regime that’s going to be introduced which will say to people: ‘you will not be taking on a risk if you go down the judicial route. There will be a cost regime there for you.’”

The Taoiseach said the legislation will not be rushed and there will be “plenty of time” allocated to examining it in full detail as it goes through the Dáil and Seanad.