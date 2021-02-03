Taoiseach Micheál Martin to raise controversial €45m roadway plan with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan after Fianna Fáil parliamentary party urges Ryan to back project

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will raise plans for a controversial €45m roadway with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan after tonight’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting urged Mr Ryan to back the project.

Limerick City TD Willie O’Dea put a motion to the party, urging the Minister for Transport to “commit” to the Programme for Government and allow the Knockalisheen-Meelick Road in Co Limerick project to “proceed immediately”.

Minister Ryan has previously cast doubts on the plan, saying he is considering it as part of the review of the National Development Plan.

The road would open up Moyross to the rest of Limerick city and may see potential employment and education opportunities.

The meeting heard that if the Green Party decline to support Fianna Fáil proposals, then Fianna Fáil TDs may not feel “obligated” to support some Green Party proposals that they “don’t particularly like”.

Mr O’Dea voiced his unhappiness with Mr Ryan, telling the meeting: “Don’t urinate down my back and tell me it’s raining” in a reference to Clint Eastwood’s role in the film The Outlaw Josey Wales from 1976.

His motion was seconded and passed unanimously at the meeting, with other TDs voicing their support.

It is understood Mr Martin will now move to speak to Mr Ryan about the project.

Separately, tonight’s meeting heard TDs John McGuinness and Dara Calleary calling for family carers to be prioritised for the vaccine, especially in the light of recent scheduling changes in rollout.

Sources said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he would refer the issue back to National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

It is also understood that Senator Timmy Dooley and TD Paul McAuliffe were "very critical" MEP Mairead McGuiness and her apparent "lack of awareness" of the triggering of Article 16.

The Taoiseach addressed the issue, stating that the EU Commission was made aware of the Irish Government's concern on the triggering of Article 16.





