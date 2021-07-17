Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks of concern over Delta variant as Covid cases surge

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has spoken of his concern over the spread of the Delta variant, as Ireland is reporting its highest five-day average of Covid-19 cases since the middle of February.

Mr Martin said that he would be meeting public health authorities next week to look at the projections for August and September.

"The situation is serious in respect of Delta and all of us have to be vigilant,” he told RTÉ.

There were 1,377 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today with 78 people in hospital and 22 in intensive care. Daily case numbers have been rising this week and have been around 1,000 or above for the past three days. The nunmber of people in ICU is up from 16 a week ago.

The Taoiseach asked people to “redouble their efforts” in protecting society against the disease. He said due consideration and analysis would be given to the expected rise in case numbers and how to deal with this heading through the next two months.

Mr Martin said that quite a number of people develop Long Covid and onogoing symptoms “which we do not want and do not need”. This followed reports in today’s Irish Independent which revealed that the Delta surge could leave thousands of people living with the impact of Long Covid in Ireland.

"People should take the vaccines as they are offered to them," said the Taoiseach, before adding that we are in a different scenario to six months or a year ago given the ongoing vaccination programme.

It came as deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the incidence has risen to more than 180 cases per 100,000 people, and the country is reporting a five-day average of more than 800 cases a day.

He said there is a particularly high incidence in people aged between 16 and 30, and the high case numbers are translating into increasing numbers in hospital and intensive care units.

Dr Glynn said 60pc of the adult population are fully vaccinated but over two-and-a-half million adults and children who are not fully protected through vaccination, describing a "really big reservoir of people who are still vulnerable to this disease over the weeks to come".

"A key message over the coming days is for people who are not vaccinated to really be careful about indoor settings, if at all possible meet up outdoors, make use of the good weather that we have at the moment," he said.

"Do not meet up with other people indoors if you can avoid it at all, and if you are meeting with others indoors make sure that those areas are well ventilated, that windows are open.

"And a key message for anyone is that if you have any symptoms at all of a cold or flu, including symptoms like a headache, sore throat, or if you have a runny nose, blocked nose, blocked sinuses, please come forward and get a test ... isolate and get a test, don't meet up with your friends, don't go to work and don't meet up with family members if you have any of those symptoms."

Dr Glynn also appealed for anyone who is not yet vaccinated to come forward to receive the jab.