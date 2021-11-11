Taoiseach Micheál Martin says: ‘I don’t see Christmas lockdowns’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he does not see Ireland returning to lockdown for Christmas but that the country may have to look at how it manages events in the future.

Mr Martin said the country is in a much better position this year compared to 2020.

“I don’t see Christmas lockdowns but we may have to imaginatively look at how we behave and manage events and so on like that,” he told Dermot and Dave on Today FM.

He said if it weren’t for the vaccine the country would be in lockdown.

“We’re in a much better position to last year because the power of vaccination has been dramatic. If we didn’t have vaccination now, we’d be in lockdown because of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“There’s three aspects to this, the booster vaccine campaign will be important, we already see in the over 80s it’s having significant impact in reducing severe illness. That’s now rolling out to the over 60s and healthcare workers and I expect the programme itself to be expanded.

“Secondly there’s massive testing going on that’s important because that’s tracking people and isolating people; the use of antigen testing, and thirdly behaviour matters,” he said.

Mr Martin said he does not see a dramatic return to restrictions but that the high cases are “concerning”.

“I don’t see dramatic going back, but because of socialisation and because we have reopened society and with the Delta variant that has resulted in very high case numbers and that is concerning and worrying,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said he believes there has been an “easing of tension” in recent days and a dialling down of the momentum towards invoking article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It’s not just specifically about the protocol it’s about how we engage together as two governments, because what has been the anchor of the transformation of British and Irish relations in 30 years has been the two governments working in sync and engaging with each other, no surprises.

“That has helped to underpin the peace process and Good Friday Agreement, working of course with all of the political parties in the north.

“I spent all day yesterday in between the Dáil talking to all the party leaders in Northern Ireland to get their latest perspectives on this issue and they’re very clear they want Northern Ireland to continue to have access to the single market.

“That means jobs, it means businesses can sell their goods and services unhindered into the European market,” he said.



