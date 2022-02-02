Taoiseach Micheál Martin pays tribute to ‘good friend’ former TD Noel Treacy

Noel Treacy was first elected to the Dáil in 1982. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Former Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Noel Treacy, who has died aged 70.

Mr Treacy, who was from Ballinasloe, served as Minister of State in a number of departments during his 30-year political career.

He first became a member of Fianna Fáil in 1969 when he joined the party as a 17-year-old.

Mr Treacy entered national politics in 1982 when he was first elected to Dáil Éireann.

Mr Martin said he is deeply saddened to learn of the death of his former colleague and “good friend”, Noel Treacy.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Noel Treacy. Noel was an outstanding and dedicated public servant all of his life and gave a tremendous amount to his country to the people of Galway East and to Fianna Fáil,” he said.

“He had a great bond with his constituents, always representing and campaigning for them. As both a TD and a Minister, he brought integrity, energy, commitment and passion to his many ministerial positions throughout his career.

“Because Noel believed in just getting on with the job in hand many people may not be aware of the fact that he made an important contribution in key areas as a Minister.

“In particular, as Minister for Science and Technology he led at a critical time in putting in place key parts of our modern economy and as Minister for Europe, he worked tirelessly to make sure that Ireland was a constructive and effective member of the European Union.”

After his retirement in 2011, Mr Treacy served as the party's director of elections for both local and Dáil elections in Galway East.

The Taoiseach described Mr Treacy as a man with an “infectious enthusiasm”.

“I warmly remember his friendship, his warmth and welcoming smile. But most of all I remember a man with an infectious enthusiasm and energy. Noel loved his county, his country and his party and left his mark on each,” he said.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to his wife Mary, his children Joan, Emer, Lisa and Rory, his grandchildren and to all his extended family and friends in Galway East and beyond at this difficult and sad time.”