Taoiseach Micheál Martin launches staunch defence of leadership after heave threat 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin launched a staunch defence of his leadership at a private Fianna Fáil meeting tonight after threats of a heave.

Mr Martin spoke “extremely strongly and passionately” at the meeting tonight and told his party that the “greatest threat to Fianna Fáil is ourselves”.

He also gave in to pressure to have an in-person meeting of the party, however, he said that this could take place on September 1.

He also noted that some of the strongest criticism of the Government had come from within the party itself.

In a letter to party colleagues, Barry Cowen TD last weekend requested for the party to hold an in-person meeting “during the summer”, however, the Taoiseach said that this could take place on September 1 after the summer recess.

Read More

Speaking at the private meeting this evening, sources said that Mr Cowen denied that he had “sour grapes” as to why he penned the letter sent on Saturday.

Sources said that Deputy Cowen attributed the party’s poor showing in the by election to factors including the Government’s handling of student nurses and the Finance Bill.

Mr Martin also defended the Government’s strategy in dealing with the pandemic, saying that if Ireland had followed UK’s strategy, “double” the amount of people would have died.

Sources said that the party meeting was told that face-to-face polling shows that Fianna Fáil is at 20pc, however, that the party needs to “do better”.

Mr Martin said the Dublin Bay South is a difficult constituency for the party historically.

He outlined that by any objective assessment Fianna Fáil is the largest party in the Dail, Seanad and local government and said it has restored its presence in the EU parliament.

Mr Martin called for “collegiality and unity of purpose” . He said Fianna Fáíl are are doing a lot of positive work with government colleagues.

He insisted the party is putting its stamp on the Government’s housing policy and will publish a significant new plan in the coming weeks.

Several ministers, TDs and Senators jumped to Mr Martin’s defence, including Housing Darragh O’Brien and Anne Rabbitte.

Mr O’Brien offered a “robust” defence of the leader.

The discussion of the debate was postponed to September 1 after long serving TD Eamon O Cuiv put a proposal to the meeting requesting to do so and this was granted.

Rebel Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry who was seeking ten names for a motion of no confidence in the Taoiseach did not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has warned there could be between 2,000 and 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 every day by August.

Speaking at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Mr Varadkar told members restrictions on indoor dining will be reviewed in September.

Mr Varadkar also raised concerns about the Dublin Bay South by-election campaign.

He noted Fine Gael candidate James Geoghegan was targeted by fake leaflet, social media abuse and attacks on his accent and family.

The Tanaiste praised Mr Geoghegan and also his director of elections Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

However, Fine Gael TDs Michael Creed and Bernard Durkan highlighted the party had a string of bad elections results.

One sources described the meetings as “all flat and grand and unified”.

Separately, the Dáil passed the indoor dining legislation by 74 votes to 68 with no abstentions tonight. Independent TD Michael Lowry supported the Government. All other Independents and parties voted again the Bill.