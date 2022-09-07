Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirms cut in public transport fares part of Budget talks

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government is looking at ways to reduce public transport costs as part of Budget negotiations.

Ministers moved to reduce public transport fares by 20pc earlier this year and Mr Martin has indicated that this reduction may stay or be cut further as a climate friendly measure.

“You’ll recall that the last time we reduced transport costs. Can we do it in a way that embeds into the system measures that would be of benefit to climate in the long term but also reduce costs for people?” he asked.

He said “cost reductions” will be included in the Budget, such as the Drug Payment Scheme which was lowered to €80 per month in a previous cost of living package.

“In the last number of packages we brought the DPS down to €80 as a threshold which is beyond Sláintecare, we reduced hospital admission charges,” he said.

“We’re going to look at ways we can reduce the costs.”

He said the once-off cost of living package will be funded by a surplus from Exchequer returns.

“If we can maintain the economic activity at the level that it is at, then I think we are in a strong position to get through this.

“But the danger and the challenge is what happens to the European economy, what happens to the global economy, in terms of this inflationary cycle,” said Mr Martin.

The Taoiseach said it is “sensible advice” to reduce the costs of electricity by using it outside of peak hours.

A campaign on reducing energy demand was signed off on this morning by senior ministers.

“The advice is advice, obviously people have their own particular circumstances and that’s it. It’s worth having a sense of perspective about it,” said Mr Martin.

