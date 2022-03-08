Taoiseach marks International Women’s Day with message in support of Ukrainian women

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at demonstration outside Leinster House in Dublin to protest the Russian invasion of their country. Picture: PA

To mark International Women’s Day, the Taoiseach Micheal Martin has paid tribute to Ukrainian women who are “serving heroically in many different roles”.

In a video message shared on social media, Mr Martin said Ukrainians are “facing brutal imperialist aggression of a type we had all hoped was confined to history books”.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he wanted to “particularly honour” the Ukrainian female politicians who have stayed in Kyiv in “defence of Ukrainian democracy and sovereignty”.

“As we mark International Women’s Day this year, we think in the first instance of the women of Ukraine. They are facing brutal imperialist aggression of a type we had all hoped was confined to history books,” he said.

“They’re facing impossible choices as they try to protect their families, and they are serving heroically in many different roles.

“I want to particularly honour the female members of the Parliament of Ukraine, who have remained in Kyiv and are standing resolutely for the defence of Ukrainian democracy and sovereignty.”

During the brief address, Mr Martin also set out some of the Irish Government’s key priorities, including ending gender-based violence, creating a responsive Health service and improved childcare.

“The needs of women are a priority for this government. We want to break the bias and assure gender equality in our workplaces and communities.

“We want our health service to be genuinely responsive to the needs of women. The reality of gender-based violence remains one of the greatest failings of modern societies, and it is one which we must do everything we possibly can to eradicate.

“I’m also determined that we will significantly improve the range and quality of childcare available in Ireland.”

He added: “As we mark International Women’s Day, let us remember the spirit of Constance Markievicz and the great generation of women she belonged to. Inspired by their contribution, let us commit ourselves to the idea that this will be the generation where we make a final push towards the inclusive and diverse democracy which they struggled to create.”

Meanwhile, the Sinn Fein leader Marylou MacDonald said International Women’s Day “is a day of real solidarity between all of us”.

In a message posted online, Deputy MacDonald said it is a day to “celebrate and mark progress for those of us who believe in a world that is based on equality”.

“So, wherever you are today I hope you take a moment to reflect,” she said.

“I hope you take a moment celebrate. I hope you take a moment also to challenge yourself and to challenge all of us to make the progress that we know is necessary to ensure that are safe, that girls are safe, that women can prosper, that girls can prosper and flourish and grow and enjoy all of the opportunities that our rightly ours.”