Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spotted wearing ‘Mr Cool’ socks during President Biden’s visit to Farmleigh House

Eagle-eyed people will have spotted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wearing a pair of Mr Men novelty socks during US President Joe Biden’s State visit to Farmleigh House this afternoon.

President Biden spent the second of his three days in Ireland at a number of engagements in the Capital today.

The US leader met President Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning. Mr Biden planted an oak tree and rang the Peace Bell, which was erected in 2008 to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Following that meeting the US President made the short trip across the Phoenix Park to Farmleigh House, where he held a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wearing 'Mr Cool' socks.

While not drawing attention to his choice of footwear, Mr Varadkar was pictured at the event wearing a pair ‘Mr Cool’ socks.

It is not the first time the Taoiseach has shown a liking for novelty socks. Back in 2017, he wore Canada-themed mountie and maple leaf socks when he held his first meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Dublin.

Later the US President travelled from the Phoenix Park to Dáil Éireann this afternoon where he addressed both houses of the Oireachtas.

Mr Biden said speaking in the Dáil was the “greatest honour of his career” and added his only regret is that his mother and grandfather were not alive to be present.

His day ended with a gala event at Dublin Castle tonight.

Meanwhile tomorrow, President Biden will travel to Co Mayo for the final leg of his Irish visit.