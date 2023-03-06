Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement is not a deadline for DUP decision on Brexit deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will face no “soft deadline” for a decision on the Windsor Brexit deal and ceremonies marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will still go ahead as planned.

Speaking in Waterford today, Mr Varadkar said the DUP will be allowed as much time and space as they require to respond to the Windsor Framework agreement between the UK and EU on how to end the damaging impasse over Northern Ireland’s Brexit Protocol.

Both London and Brussels expressed hope that the Windsor deal will allow for a critical reset in relations which had been badly strained since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Mr Varadkar said: “We are coming up to the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. It has been 25 years of peace in Ireland and I think that is something we should mark and celebrate no matter what.”

Both US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are eager to attend ceremonies in Northern Ireland to mark the anniversary.

The agreement helped deliver what many had thought to be impossible – the decommissioning of arms by terrorist groups in Northern Ireland.

Such anniversary ceremonies are also expected to be attended by former US President Bill Clinton, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern who were all instrumental in helping the Northern Ireland parties sign up to the 1998 deal.

But Mr Varadkar said there was no reason why such ceremonies could not proceed irrespective of any DUP decision on the Windsor Framework.

“It is not a deadline (for the DUP). Of course it would be nice to have the agreement ratified by the House of Commons – it would be great to have the (Stormont) Assembly and Executive functioning by then but it is not a deadline,” he said.

“The DUP and some other groups and parties have asked for some time to consider their position. They want legal advice, they want clarifications – I do not think that is unreasonable to allow them a few weeks to do that.”

Mr Varadkar said everyone wanted to respect the DUP request for time and space to respond in detail to the Windsor deal.

“What I would say is that the people of Northern Ireland as a whole, no matter which party they support, by and large they want the local government...devolved government to be functioning again.

“Whether that is to deal with the problems in the health service in Northern Ireland, the housing crisis there, the cost of living crisis which we are facing here as well, they want their local representatives to be working on their behalf.

“We are very keen as the Irish Government to facilitate that in any way that we can. Hopefully that will be possible sooner rather than later.”