Taoiseach leads memorial service to 47 Irish peacekeepers who have lost their lives on missions in south Lebanon

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led a memorial service to the 47 Irish peacekeepers who have lost their lives while serving on missions in south Lebanon.

Mr Martin, Defence Minister Simon Coveney, Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and local dignitaries took part in the ceremony in the town of Tibnine in the south of the country.

Captain Hugh Forde, who MCed the ceremony, read out the names of those who have died while serving for the Defence Forces in Lebanon and gave some brief remarks.

“Let us not forget the families for whom the word Lebanon invokes sadness and tears," he said. “Our colleagues who we honour today made the ultimate sacrifice in the quest for peace.”

Mr Martin then laid a wreath at the memorial and was followed by Mr Coveney and Mr Clancy who both laid wreaths before the ceremony concluded with the national anthem being played.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Mukhtar of Tibnine Abdo Haddad said people in the town feel safer with the presence of Irish peacekeepers.

“We are no more friends, we are big family, 44 years together, we are family now,” he said. “It’s not enough to say good friends, we are brothers.”

Taoiseach now meeting local children. “You can call me Michael if it’s easier.” May 29, 2022

Mr Haddad later gave Mr Martin a gift of organic soaps at a reception in a local hall where a spread included many local delicacies, including cucumber, hummus and carrot arranged like an Irish flag.

Several locals also posed for pictures with Mr Martin, including restaurateur “Jack” Fawaz who wanted a picture with the Taoiseach for his restaurant. “I like only the Irish,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Martin met with the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz in Naqoura.

Mr Martin and his delegation will also visit Camp Shamrock where 338 Irish soldiers are currently stationed on a six-month tour of duty on Sunday.

Later he will visit Defence Forces stationed at UN Position 2-45 on the blue line of demarcation between Lebanon and Israel and Lebanon and the Golan Heights before departing on Sunday evening.

“Ireland has the distinction of being the only nation to have a continuous presence on UN-mandated peace support operations, since 1958,” Mr Martin said in advance of the visit.