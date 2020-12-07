Taoiseach launches attack on Sinn Féin over official's attempts to ‘intimidate' young party member into silence

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin launched a scathing attack on Sinn Féin as he said the party had tried to intimidate one of its young officials in a bid to control the controversy over social media postings by TD Brian Stanley.

Mr Martin said it was clear that Sinn Féin was still not a normal political party in Ireland.

His comments came after it emerged a Sinn Féin official had called to the home of a young party member and directed her to delete social media messages which were critical of Mr Stanley, who is chairman of the powerful Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

The Laois-Offaly TD found himself at the centre of controversy over one tweet about an IRA attack in 1979 and a second tweet about Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

In the post on June 2, 2017, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson wrote: “Yippie 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what you like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise in the morning.”

The comment was made just after Mr Varadkar said his successful election as Fine Gael leader showed “prejudice has no hold on this republic”.

Read More

A number of young Sinn Féin officials have resigned from the party in the fall-out from the controversy associated with Mr Stanley.

On the issue of a Sinn Féin member calling to the home of an activist, Mr Martin said: "It is very heavy-handed behaviour – it is intimidating to that young person to have someone calling to the house.

"It represents the sort of cult of control within Sinn Féin. It is not a normal democratic party in the sense that pressure is put on individual members of the party to conform at all costs.

"This is a manifestation of that – what they call democratic centralism. One is not allowed to criticise the party in public."

Mr Martin said it raises serious questions for younger voters and political activists.

"Particularly for young people involved in politics – it is unnecessarily intimidating for such young people who join various political parties and should not feel under pressure like that because of tweeting on an issue to do with party policy or party behaviour."

Christine O’Mahony (22) was chairperson for UCD’s Ógra Shinn Féin but resigned from her position and as a member of the party in the wake of the Brian Stanley controversy.

She also held the position of PRO for the Meath Sinn Féin Comhairle Ceantair and PRO for Ógra Shinn Féin Meath.

Ms O’Mahony raised concerns over Mr Stanley’s social media post referencing Mr Varadkar's sexuality.

She revealed that a Sinn Féin member called to her home to ask her to delete tweets where she criticised the party.

The now-former member said it was after this that she decided to resign, and tweeted: “As a black and bisexual woman I can’t stay silent on these issues. My principles before party.”

Mr Stanley has denied the tweet was homophobic.

Speaking to LMFM, Ms O’Mahony said she “felt weird” about a senior member calling to her door. At the time he called she was in the middle of an online lecture.

"I told him that it felt weird, so I was just a bit surprised listening to him right now saying that he's sorry I feel weird about it and that it was justified for him to come down,” she said.

Since her resignation was reported in the media, Ms O’Mahony says she has received abuse from members and supporters of the party.

Speaking about the abuse she received, she said: “I’ve managed to see which ones are members, which ones are trolls and which are supporters (of Sinn Féin) and I’ve screenshotted them all.

"I am going to be sending a big long complaint to the party and I will be outlining which ones are members."

Speaking to journalists this morning, the Taoiseach also said: "I still would have significant concerns (with Sinn Fein). I listened to the interview with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD this morning in relation to the events of 1979 and the murder of 18 British soldiers and there was no reference on the same day to the murder of Lord Mountbatten and the two young boys.

"Whoever detonated that bomb from the shoreline could see who was on that boat (off Sligo). It was a terrible crime against humanity and I have yet to hear an unequivocal condemnation from the Sinn Féin leader for what happened at Warrenpoint on that very same day.

"In terms of the current young generation and the generations to come, it is very important that we are very clear in terms of the message we are giving to people about the past.

"Also about victims of the past whose loved ones are still alive. If we have any hope of building reconciliation into the future then I think Sinn Féin needs to change its stance in that regard, and so far they have not done so."

Mr Stanley has deactivated one of his social media accounts and he is set to make a personal statement to the Dáil on the matter next week.

Read More

Online Editors