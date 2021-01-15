Taoiseach: 'Ireland's hospitals in their most terrible week so far'

IRELAND'S hospitals are in their "most terrible week" so far in the Covid-19 pandemic, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

But he raised hope of "brighter times" and predicted that the country's economy will recover "relatively quickly" from the crisis.

Mr Martin made his remarks in an address to the Institute of International and European Affairs where he spoke of ambitions and challenges for Ireland in a changing world.

The Taoiseach's assessment of the current state of the pandemic is that "We are at a moment balanced between deep danger and great hope".

Read More

He said vaccination will "put this terrible virus behind us" just like it did in the past for deadly diseases like polio and smallpox.

Mr Martin said last night's vaccination figures - with 77,303 people getting their first jab - show that the roll-out is "moving forward at pace" and is primarily limited by the availability of the vaccine.

But he said: “Our hospitals are experiencing their most terrible week so far of the pandemic.”

"The scale and pace of the increase in cases which we experienced has been well beyond anything predicted. "

He said the tough restrictions must remain in place and "everyone will have to limit contacts for some time."

Mr Martin added: "These are dark days - our ‘bearna baoill’, our ‘gap of danger’ – but, I know

that we will get through it and we will see brighter times."

He said he believes Ireland will recover in a "better" and "more sustainable way".

Mr Martin said the Government is working to minimise the lasting effects of Covid-19 through labour market supports and to people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

He added: "The Irish economy has the capacity to recover relatively quickly from the crisis, once the circumstances allow.

"Indeed, with the vaccination being rolled out over the coming months, the combination of our access to European supports as well as domestic policy supports, elevated household savings and pent-up demand should provide an environment for a sustainable recovery of the domestic

economy. "

He said Ireland has to be a strong voice for an equitable global recovery "based on global access to vaccines and to finance, and continued support of open and fair trade."

Read More





Online Editors