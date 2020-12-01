Taoiseach insists 'dark secrets' around Pat Finucane murder must be revealed by a public inquiry

Micheál Martin said he assured Geraldine Finucane the Government would continue to work on her behalf

It’s inevitable that a public inquiry will have to be held into the murder of Pat Finucane at some stage, the Taoiseach has warned the UK government.

The decision of the British not to hold a public inquiry into the Belfast solicitor's killing is “arrogant and cruel”, Micheál Martin told the Dáil.

“Some dark secrets have been hidden and it is time they were revealed in the proper forum,” Mr Martin said.

It is “deeply disappointing and very annoying” that the British had not committed to holding a proper public inquiry into the killing of Mr Finucane, he said.

The Irish Government had fulfilled its side of the deal for balancing investigations, reached in talks at Weston Park in 2003.

The Smithwick inquiry had been carried out into allegations of collusion by members of the gardaí in the Provisional IRA murders of two RUC officers after their visit to Dundalk garda station during the Troubles.

But the British had not upheld its side of the bargain by investigating the Finucane killing in 1989, when he was shot dead at his home by gunmen in front of his wife and children.

Mr Martin said he spoke to Pat Finucane's widow, Geraldine Finucane, to assure her the Government would continue to work on her behalf and for the ends of justice.

“In my view, it is inevitable that a public inquiry will have to be held into this heinous crime,” the Taoiseach said

There is “incontrovertible evidence” of British state involvement in the killing, said Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.

The British government had also set itself against the highest court in its own jurisdiction, she said, referring to a Supreme Court ruling that probes into the killing to date had not been enough.

Ms McDonald said the decision not to carry out the promised public inquiry had come as a devastating blow to the family, including his widow Geraldine and children Michael, Catherine and John.

“They had hoped that the British government would finally seize the opportunity to do the right thing and grant the necessary inquiry.” The refusal had shattered that hope.

Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis proposed to leave the case in the hands of the PSNI and the Police Ombudsman, which was “ludicrous,” she said.

“The proposal flies in the face of the British Supreme Court ruling last year that made crystal clear that none of the previous investigations, including police investigations, were capable of uncovering the truth,” she said.

“The family knows all too well that this is not a genuine avenue to truth and justice, it is in fact a cul-de-sac at the end of which is only more bluff and more delay, making it another confidence trick,” she said. “The only reason to take this approach is to continue with the cover-up, and to ensure that those agents of the British state responsible are never held to account.

“It’s clear the British government is determined to keep a dark cloak over the extent and depth of State collusion in the targeting and killing of nationalists in the north of Ireland.”

Speaking on radio this morning, Geraldine Finucane said: “I will never run out of road, as long as there's breath in my body. Today is a new day. We’ll take stock, and we’ll move forward.”

Mr Martin said: “It seems to me that there’s an effort here, and has been consistently, to undermine any progress towards the truth regarding this.

“Some dark secrets are being hidden. And it's time that they were revealed in the proper forum of a public inquiry, because of the broader objective of restoring confidence and reconciliation across the board and enabling proper truth recovery.”

Online Editors