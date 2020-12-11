Taoiseach helps reunite rescue dog Tipper with frantic owner

Tipper stole the show at a Cork press conference with the Taoiseach

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin may be having a 'woof' time with the Brexit talks on 'paws' but he has been credited with at least one Christmas miracle after helping reunite a lost rescue dog with his owner.

Young pup Tipper had vanished from the Carrigaline, Co Cork home of Michele Geary last weekend.

The desperate owner had gone looking for her wandering pet and had even posted urgent appeals for information on his whereabouts on social media.

However, there was no sign of her missing pet.

Incredibly, Tipper was found after he stole the show at a Cork press conference where Mr Martin was opening a new affordable housing estate in Carrigaline.

The friendly pup ignored all Government Information Service (GIS) social distancing guidelines as he happily sought an ear-scratching from assembled politicians, journalists, photographers and even gardaí at Mr Martin's press conference.

Tipper even made the RTÉ and VirginMedia news bulletins as he wandered happily after the Taoiseach around the new housing estate.

Showing media training worthy of a professional, Tipper kept returning to the cameras.

Photographer Daragh MacSweeney of Provision captured a remarkable image of Tipper staring directly into the camera lens - while the Taoiseach looks on apparently bemused at who is stealing his limelight.

Eagle-eyed locals later spotted Tipper from the images involved and realised he was Michele Geary's lost pup.

Michele said she was relieved to have been successfully reunited with her beloved pet.

"Thank you to everyone," she posted on the Carrigdhoun Facebook page.

"He was up in the new estate on the Ballea Road where Micheál Martin was opening the new estate."

"Apparently, my dog stole the show up there."

"So happy for him as he is a rescue dog and the best dog ever! We love him dearly."

As for the Taoiseach, he is hoping he will now have similar luck reuniting the UK and EU with a Brexit free trade deal and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bark is far worse than his bite.

