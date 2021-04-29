Taoiseach ‘didn’t realise’ Denis O’Brien was attending online RTÉ retirement event 

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he “didn’t realise” businessman Denis O’Brien would be attending an RTÉ retirement gathering for veteran journalist Tommie Gorman.

Mr O’Brien’s attendance at the online event for RTÉ’s former Northern Editor on Monday has caused disquiet among some staff at the broadcaster who were also on the Zoom call.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) also said on Thursday that some RTÉ staff were "surprised and disappointed" by Mr O'Brien's presence.

Mr Martin was also one of the special guests at the event along with former president Mary McAleese and others.

In 2012, the Fianna Fáil leader criticised then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny for appearing with Mr O’Brien at the ringing of the New York Stock Exchange bell, saying it should not have happened.

Asked about these remarks on Thursday, Mr Martin said: “I didn't realise that Denis O'Brien would be there. That said, I was determined to attend and I would attend an event just to pay tribute to Tommie Gorman because I regarded him as a wonderful broadcaster, who I think gave outstanding service to Ireland and to RTÉ in this context.”

Mr Martin said he was “determined” to be there to thank Mr Gorman for the work that he did in terms of the peace process.

He said as far as he was concerned he may not have got the opportunity again as Taoiseach to pay tribute to Mr Gorman. "He's retired once, he's not going to be retiring again and again. He's a person I’ve great admiration for," the Taoiseach added.

Meanwhile, the NUJ's Ireland Secretary Seamus Dooley said he had spoken to staff at the broadcaster who were “surprised and disappointed” by Mr O’Brien’s appearance at the event.

In 2015, Mr O’Brien was granted a High Court injunction against RTÉ which initially prevented it broadcasting a report related to his banking affairs with the former Anglo Irish Bank.

His purchase of building services firm Siteserv, now known as Actavo, is currently being examined by a long-running Commission of Investigation which is examining loan write-offs at the former Anglo Irish Bank.

"I have spoken to a number of people in RTÉ who are surprised and disappointed at his inclusion on the guest list. There was no obvious reason for his inclusion and he certainly wouldn't be on my list,” Mr Dooley told Independent.ie

RTÉ and Mr O’Brien’s spokesman have declined to comment on the event.

It is understood Mr O’Gorman was invited by RTÉ and that he spoke briefly to pay tribute to Mr Gorman who is a friend of his. The station’s director-general Dee Forbes, its chair Moya Doherty, and managing director of news Jon Williams were among those who also attended.

On Wednesday, Mr Gorman told Independent.ie: “I've known Denis O’Brien for many, many years and there were a lot of people at that event who were in the very same category, people who I've known over many walks of life over many years.”