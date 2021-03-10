Taoiseach did not discuss Mother and Baby Homes report, illegal adoptions or National Maternity Hospital in meetings with religious leaders

The Taoiseach did not discuss the Mother and Baby Homes report, illegal adoptions or the transfer of the National Maternity Hospital in several meetings with religious leaders.

Micheál Martin and his officials met faith leaders, including Archbishops from the Catholic Church, four times in recent months, twice in November and twice in February.

He was asked by Opposition members, including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett and Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan if the Mother and Baby Homes report and illegal adoptions was discussed at these meetings.

Mr Martin said that either him or his officials attended several meetings with leaders of the Catholic Church from November last year to as recently as February 25, all of the meetings focused solely on Covid-19 restrictions.

“These meetings were not about any other issue other than the Covid-19 restrictions and all of these meetings were in that context,” he told the Dáil.

In regards to the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes report, he said that the Government has “written to the religious orders” and asked them to “make a contribution to any redress scheme”.

In regards to illegal adoptions, he said that the Adoption (Information and Tracing) Bill 2016 will be published.

Referring to the transfer of lands of the National Maternity Hospital to the State from the Sisters of Charity, he said hospitals funded by the State should be in State ownership.

“In terms of hospitals, I am of the view that hospitals which are overwhelmingly funded by the state should be in state ownership,” he said.

The Taoiseach or his officials attended meetings with religious leaders in November, but also had two meetings in February.

On February 19, he met leaders of the Catholic Church and on February 25, his officials had a further meeting with faith leaders.

Mr Martin said that during his meeting with Archbishops from the Catholic Church, he was told that public worship should resume when the “easing of restrictions is considered”.

The Archbishops also expressed a “strong desire” that people should be able to “gather safely this year” for Holy Week and Easter.

