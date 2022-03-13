Taoiseach defends Helen McEntee over Tayto Park representations

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has defended Justice Minister Helen McEntee after it emerged she made representations on behalf of Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle to remain open during Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms McEntee’s relationship with Mr Coyle has been under the spotlight in recent weeks after it emerged he donated €4,200 to her election campaign through three separate companies he owns.

The minister was forced to hand back the majority of the money as it breached political funding laws.

She said she has not received any other donations from Mr Coyle, even though he attended an event organised by her local constituency organisation from which she received €5,000.

She has also disputed an account from a Sipo official who claimed he was told by the minister’s parliamentary assistant that they were payments “from three of Ms McEntee’s uncles”. Ms McEntee has publicly claimed this was not said.

Speaking in London on Sunday, Mr Martin confirmed that he had not sought an explanation from the Minister or her party leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, about her relationship with Mr Coyle.

“I think these are issues that are dealt with by Sipo and in my view the minister has complied with the Sipo requests in this regard and has engaged with Sipo,” he said.

Documents released to the Irish Independent under Freedom of Information show that the Meath East TD contacted the Taoiseach’s department, highlighting Mr Coyle’s case for being allowed to reopen his amusement park in December 2020 when the Government eased restrictions before Christmas.

Tayto Park, in Ashbourne, Co Meath, subsequently reopened in the weeks before Christmas but was forced to close later in the month when Level 5 restrictions were reimposed.

Meanwhile, in April 2021, Ms McEntee said she was “pushing” to ensure Tayto Park could reopen as “early as possible” as the country reopened for the second time.

Mr Martin said he did not have the specifics of the lobbying by one of his own Cabinet ministers but added: “Generally, within society, a lot of people at different times on Covid-19 were making representations about restrictions and about the guidelines and so on.

“That was fairly prevalent across society and you know that that's just a reality of Covid and government broadly speaking, as we know, adhered to the public health advice and went through things with the interests of the people and public health first and foremost.”