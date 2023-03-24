Taoiseach criticises ‘use of language’ around ending of eviction ban

Leo Varadkar said he believes people often ‘mix up notices of termination with evictions’.

Leo Varadkar said evictions can only be ordered by the courts (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has criticised some of the use of language around the ending of the eviction ban.

The Government has been strongly criticised for not moving to extend the moratorium on no-fault evictions beyond March.

Critics have urged it be kept amid a housing crisis in the Republic but ministers have said to extend the ban would “make matters worse”, insisting other measures are being introduced to attempt to alleviate the situation.

Both the Labour Party and Sinn Fein are attempting to extend the ban, preparing votes to take place in the Dail next week.

Speaking as he attended a summit meeting of the EU Council in Brussels, Mr Varadkar expressed concern over the use of language around the issue.

“Evictions in Ireland can only be ordered by the courts. I think people often mix up notices of termination with evictions,” he said.

“I think we do need to start using words a bit more accurately.

“It’s not the same.”

Mr Varadkar said judges are “very reluctant to evict people into homelessness”, adding he expects the number of evictions to “continue to be very small”.

He said the idea opposition politicians put forward that notices of termination turn into evictions and homelessness is “not how it works”.

He added that the vast majority of property holders and landlords would be “reasonable” in cases where renters overhold.