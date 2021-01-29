Taoiseach contacts EU over plans to block vaccine supply to Northern Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has contacted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over plans in Brussels to block the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland.

The EU is planning to override the Northern Ireland protocol, signed as part of Brexit, to prevent vaccines manufactured on the continent from being delivered to the UK.

The move follows a very public spat between the EU and vaccine manufacture AstraZeneca.

A Government source said the Taoiseach had not being given any advance warning of the EU decision to invoke the article in the protocol. The source said the article may have been inadvertently triggered by “someone who did not understand the political implications” of the decision.

DUP Leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster said the decision by the EU is "an incredible act of hostility".

Ms Foster accused the EU trying to stop the “supply of a vaccine that saves lives” into the UK.

She said “for years” people were told there can never be a hard border on the island of Ireland “but in one foul swoop they have put that border in place”.

She called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take immediate action to protect Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: “We are aware of the issue and the Taoiseach is currently in discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise our concerns”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the EU’s decision is a “grave error” and said “now is a time for cool heads and solidarity”.

“Our citizens need timely access to lifesaving vaccines not trade disputes. Now is a time for cool heads and solidarity,” Ms McDonald added.

The EU triggered article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol which allow for the immediate imposition of controls on goods leaving the EU for the UK. Under the protocol, which was key to the Brexit deal, goods are ordinarily allowed travel between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The EU has moved to stop the supply of vaccines amid concerns over AstraZeneca’s failure to meet contractual supply commitments. Ireland is set to be 300,000 vaccines short of their targets due to the issue with the manufacture.

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said insisted the Protocol is an “all weather” agreement to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tweeted: “We are working with the EU Commission to try to resolve this issue and protect the integrity and operation of the NI Protocol.”

