Taoiseach concerned over pace of housing development on brownfield sites in Irish cities

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has admitted the Government is concerned about the slow pace of getting major urban brownfield sites redeveloped for strategic housing projects.

Mr Martin - speaking in Cork - said it was vital that such old industrial and business land banks are the focus of mixed use developments and not just for office blocks.

"The whole issue of the viability of compact growth - of brownfield sites or apartments - has been one that has been articulated by developers before now," he said.

"It is an objective of the Government that we have compact growth. By that we mean having people living in city centres close to services, close to the utilities. And we want that for the docklands in Cork.

"So the Government will continue to examine this but I think there has to be engagement with the industry as well in terms of fleshing this out because it can’t be just all office blocks.

"The workers who will come to work here will have to live somewhere as well within the city."

The availability and affordability of urban housing stock for workers has become a major concern - with some economists warning that the lack of affordable housing for rent, long-term lease and purchase could ultimately act as a brake on future Irish development.

Several major businesses have warned they have experienced difficulty in assisting key workers with finding affordable housing.

In one case, a worker revealed he was living in a hostel while trying to find an affordable apartment to rent close to where he worked.

The Taoiseach said the residential use of areas like Cork's sprawling docklands offers enormous potential.

"We have put a huge investment through the urban development fund in respect of the docklands, over €300m, and that will go towards public infrastructure, towards flood protection, public parks and infrastructure," he said.

"So the Government - through infrastructural development - can make projects that bit more viable into the future."

"But it is a concern for the Government. The Government will continue to examine this and will engage with all stakeholders to see how best can we get brownfield sites in city centres activated for residential purposes.

"It is now a focus for the Government."

