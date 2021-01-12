Taoiseach calls on religious orders to make financial contribution to mother and baby home redress scheme

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the religious orders associated with mother and baby homes should make a “financial contribution” to a redress scheme.

“The religious orders concerned in particular should make a financial contribution to any scheme that the Government will be developing, particularly where lands would have been sold, for example,” he said.

However, he declined to clarify what amount should be contributed.

Mr Martin said the report has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and was reviewed by the Attorney General.

"Obviously, there is a length of time that has elapsed for quite a significant degree of the issues contained in the report. But nonetheless, obviously the gardaí can pursue some of these issues, and the DPP as well," he said.

The Taoiseach will make a State apology in the Dáil tomorrow in light of the publication of the report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Speaking in a press conference after the release of the report, he said that it opens a window to the “deeply misogynistic” culture in Ireland.

He said that it shows “serious systematic discrimination against women”.

“We did this to ourselves as a society,” said Mr Martin.

“We treated women exceptionally badly. We treated children exceptionally badly.”

He added that the report shows “significant failures of state and society”.

Mr Martin said it also brings to light a “warped attitude to sexuality and intimacy” with a “very striking absence of kindness”.

“Undoubtedly one of the deeply distressing findings is the exceptionally high rate of infant mortality in the homes,” Mr Martin said.

He said the Government will put in place a “comprehensive response” to the report.

“This Government is focused on moving forward to implement a comprehensive response.”

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the report on the homes shows a “stifling, oppressive, deeply misogynistic” culture in Ireland prior to the 1970s.

“We have to be honest about acknowledging State responsibility,” he said.

He said that the redress scheme for survivors sees 22 actions.

This will include a package of health supports including an enhanced medical card for those who spent longer than six months in the homes, as well as counselling services.

Legislation which will allow for “dignified exhumation” of the site in Tuam and DNA identification of the remains will also be passed through the Dáil and Seanad this year, Mr O’Gorman added.

Junior Minister for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan said the report reflects a society where “curtain twitching and reputation mattered above all else”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the report shows a complete absence of Christianity, despite mother and baby homes often being run by religious orders.

“I do believe that the church should examine this report comprehensively,” he said.

“And make appropriate apologies from respective sectors of the church that behaved so badly here, in many ways described earlier, a perverse moral code in relation to sexuality.

“You have excessive religiosity here, you don’t have Christianity evidence here at all.”

Mr O’Gorman said that he is seeking a meeting with religious orders following the report.

