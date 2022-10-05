Taoiseach calls for new era in Irish-British relations ‘underpinned by trust’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Stephen Collins at the launch of Mr Collins' book In Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called for a new era of cooperative relations between Ireland and Britain “underpinned by trust”.

Mr Martin said that Dublin and London should “move beyond the dispute” of recent years following Brexit and enter a new phase of relations as talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol look set to resume on Thursday.

He said he believed there was “genuine” will in Ireland, Brussels and the UK to secure an agreement on the protocol. He was speaking at the launch of Ireland’s Call: Navigating Brexit, by Stephen Collins, this evening.

Brexit has changed the nature of the relationship between Ireland and the UK, Mr Martin said, but added that the “breadth and depth” of Anglo-Irish relations should never be forgotten.

“By any measure, this has been a defining period in Irish, EU and UK history,” he said.

“It was always clear that there would be damage [from Brexit], but the scale of it has gone beyond any of the predictions issued before the vote.

“It (the Anglo-Irish relationship) is about trade, finance, investment, energy, agriculture and food. It is about culture and arts, history. But, most importantly, it’s about enduring personal connections and family relationships,” Mr Martin told those in attendance at the launch.

Describing Mr Collins’ examination of all sides of the Brexit fallout as a “timely piece of work” given the current attempt to rekindle negotiations, Mr Martin called for a new phase of Irish-British dialogue.

This comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the UK Government is engaging “seriously” in efforts to resolve the impasse over the Protocol.

Mr Coveney said reports of protocol negotiations between the EU and UK restarting on Thursday was “positive news”, adding the “mood music has changed quite fundamentally”.

He told reporters in Co Donegal: “Both sides have agreed to engage this week for the first time since mid-February.

“So this is a very welcome change of course that the British Government is engaging now seriously, as opposed to moving ahead with unilateral action which would certainly have caused a lot more problems than it would have solved.”

Mr Coveney said Ireland’s role in protocol talks between the EU and UK would be “encouraging progress”.

“Tomorrow evening, I’ll be with the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for dinner in London and I’ll be co-chairing a British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris on Friday.

“We will be discussing these issues on how together we can solve the outstanding problems and frustrations with the Northern Ireland Protocol. Of course this is a negotiation between London and Brussels primarily, but obviously the Irish Government has a central role to play in trying to find solutions.

“The EU has shown a willingness to compromise, to try to respond to legitimate concerns that have been expressed in Northern Ireland, and it remains to be seen whether this new-look British Government is willing to make compromises to get a deal done.

“But certainly the mood music has changed quite fundamentally, we welcome that, and we will work on not only the relationships to rebuild trust, but also work on solutions in a practical way, and I think that process very much starts in earnest this week,” Mr Coveney said.

Additional reporting by agencies.