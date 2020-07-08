Taoiseach: ‘Banks should not profit from mortgage break schemes’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said banks should not profit from Covid-19 mortgage payment breaks.

He said the finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, will be raising the issue of charging interest on the payment breaks with lenders.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly highlighted the issue in the Dáil.

It comes after Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has confirmed banks are not required under regulatory rules to charge interest on mortgage payment breaks.

This contradicts previous claims made by the banks in a meeting with the then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Kelly said that the European Banking Authority (EBA) has also clarified that interest does not have to be charged on 80,000 mortgages covered by payment breaks once the amount is less than 1pc of the entire interest bill.

He said other European countries have acted on the issue.

Mr Kelly said interest being charged can lead to significant costs over the lifetime of a mortgage to the tune of “thousands and thousands of euro”.

He said his party is tabling a private member's motion tonight to stop the banks from charging penalties and surcharges.

Mr Kelly asked Mr Martin to outline the government’s immediate plans to ensure mortgage holders “won't be charged thousands of excessive euros.”

Mr Martin said that the mortgage breaks have been a popular initiative and “a lot of people have availed of and have found very helpful."

He said: “The Minister for Finance will now engage with the banks in relation to this latest clarification from the EBA and the comments of the Central Bank governor”.

He said the key issue prior to this had been around making sure that the credit-worthiness of individuals wasn't impaired by availing of the mortgage break schemes.

He said: “Another key principle at the outset was that banks should not profit from these measures.

“So the Minister for Finance will be actively engaging and reviewing this now in the light of the statement by the EBA.”

