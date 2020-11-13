Taoiseach agrees to meet with former Debenhams workers

TAOISEACH Michéal Martin has agreed to meet former Debenhams workers who face the prospect of picketing through Christmas.

Trade Union Mandate today welcomed the move in a message to the 1,000 members who lost their jobs when the high street chain went into liquidation in April.

Workers have held sit-ins and mounted pickets outside stores in a bid to get a redundancy deal worth more than the basic statutory amount.

They want a package equal to four weeks pay per year of service. Statutory redundancy is worth two weeks pay per year of service, plus an extra week.

“The meeting will be an opportunity to resolve the protracted dispute involving 1,000 ex-Debenhams workers and the union is looking forward to productive engagement between the parties,” said the message.

It noted the workers have been on strike for 218 days after their employer filed for liquidation during the Covid lockdown.

Mandate said it is currently arranging a date with Mr Martin’s office.

The move comes after the union last week urged the Taoiseach to intervene in the deadlocked dispute when last ditch talks broke down.

General secretary Gerry Light asked him to use the Government’s power and influence to end the industrial action.

He said the liquidators offered staff less money at recent talks at the Workplace Relations Commission than they tabled two months ago.

The liquidators previously offered a €1m deal to be divided between the workforce, which was rejected.

Mr Light said the union learnt there is a high probability that the liquidated business’ asset value might be depleted by the end of the year.

He said if this happens it means the State could potentially forego millions of euros that fall due as a preferential creditor.

