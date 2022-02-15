Taoiseach admits ‘worrying concerns’ on delivery of services in HSE

The Taoiseach has admitted there are “very worrying concerns” on the delivery of certain services in the HSE.

Whistleblower allegations have claimed that Department of Health officials believed that the target to deliver 10,000 staff by the HSE is “bats**t”.

Mr Martin told the Dáil the HSE said it could recruit 16,000 people and that this year, it had initially forecasted 10,000 but this has now been reduced to 5,500.

“The HSE said they could recruit 16,000 in 2021. This year, they said they would recruit initially when they made a bid, 10,000. Their HR team are now saying that they think, given current labour market situation, it could be 5,500 net but they’ll try and trump that," he said.

“Discussions are underway between the HSE and the Department of Health on utilising the funding that will not be used for that 10,000 and waiting list initiatives and other initiatives in the health service.

“There’s been successes and there’s also been very worrying, in my view, concerns around the delivery of services in some aspects of mental health, without question, as we witnesses in the Kerry CAMHS situation and in other areas."

Meanwhile the HSE has been accused of having “no legal accountability” for senior management and there is “institutional resistance” to implement Sláintecare.

Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall said it is “not acceptable” that regular scandals emerge about the HSE, including the Grace case, Brandon report and recent revelations about the CAMHS crisis in Kerry.

Ms Shortall said there is no accountability among senior management in the health service.

She was speaking after the Business Post reported “fake targets” in recruitment in the HSE as well as concerns over funding.

The Irish Independent reported that in a row over funding between a HSE and a Department Health official, the HSE official threatened to stop elective surgeries in Beaumont hospital for a week.

It has also emerged that there are concerns within the Department of Health that the HSE has overrun its budget for nursing homes by €100m in 2021.

Ms Shortall said: “The fact is that there could be serious issues of any aspect of the HSE’s services in any part of the country and we just don't know about it because we don’t have clear sight of the management of the HSE services.

"It is impossible to know what is going on at any aspect of the service at any one time.”

She said that a regional re-structuring of the HSE would ensure accountability of services provision and the spend of budgets.

“It’s just not acceptable. We’re seeing regular scandals breaking now from the HSE, serious problems across different services where clients are being failed.

“The HSE has to be made accountable for the services that it is charged with providing, it has to be accountable for the vast budget that it receives."

She said there has been “institutional resistance” to restructure the HSE and to adopt Sláintecare and said there are “endless examples of poor practise” and “structural fundamental problems” with the HSE.

“That’s why we need legislation to provide for legal accountability of senior staff throughout the HSE for what they are supposed to be responsible for. And if they fail, people have to lose their jobs, it’s as simple as that."

She said there is “no rhyme or reason” how resources are allocated.

