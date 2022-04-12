A Dublin native and ITN cameraman who left Ukraine last week said the situation in the port city Mariupol is “specifically awful”.

Sean Swan is an ITN cameraman who spent 74 days in Ukraine with ITV News, including four weeks in Mariupol.

Originally from Drumcondra, Mr Swan has covered conflict zones in Syria, Libya, Egypt and Afghanistan.

He has spoken about the daring effort he and his colleagues made recently to escape the besieged city.

Mr Swan described his 74 days in Ukraine as a “long stint” and said the siege of Mariupol is a “disaster case”.

“I’ve seen a lot in my years, but Mariupol specifically was awful. They have destroyed the city,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, Mr Swan said their hotel had been badly shelled, they were running low on food and had no way to power their equipment.

“We had local hired guys who weren’t too happy about being there, so we decided to make a punt for it and try and get out from the siege,” he said.

“We were fortunate enough that a Greek diplomat was bringing several Greek families… so he’d arranged a convoy hopefully that would break through the Russian lines. So, we tagged on to that one.”

Mr Swan described how, on exiting the city, the convoy travelled through “no man’s land” and along the way everyone thought, ‘okay, where are the Russians, where are the Russians, we’re going to come across them’.

“Out of the mist, there they were,” he said.

“Tanks, soldiers, turrets pointed at us, guns pointed at us. A guy got out of the lead vehicle to talk to them. We were there about an hour while he was negotiating and then they came down checked us all out, searched all our bags, all that stuff… and then we drove through.”

Mr Swan said there were “hundreds of thousands” of people trying to escape Mariupol at the same time and what should have been a five-hour car trip took 22 hours because the “roads were packed”.

He said some of the Russians soldiers they encountered near Mariupol had come from Crimea and were “experienced” but further in-land, they were much younger, often 18 or 19 years old and “just looking for cigarettes and food” which was “very strange”.

Despite the real danger he faced in Ukraine, Mr Swan said he did not fear for his life but was more concerned with the safety of his team as a whole.

From Mariupol they eventually made it to Odesa, where it was safer but he said they could still hear shelling nearby.

“At night in Odesa there were air raid sirens every night basically and you got into this sort of way of blasé and then last Sunday six cruise missiles landed about a mile and half away, which then when you heard the air raid sirens, other night’s after that, you were waiting for the explosions.

"So, you didn’t really sleep very well,” he said.

Mr Swan, who is based in the Middle East, said he expects to go back to Ukraine next month and he is ‘looking forward’ to seeing his colleagues there.

However, he said the situation is grave for many local people he became acquainted with in Mariupol.

“One officer who we were chatting with at the checkpoint at Mariupol, the last message we had with him was ‘we’ve run out of ammunition, we’ve got no food, we’re about to be overrun’ and we’ve heard nothing since,” he added.

