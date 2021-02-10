Tánaiste warns mandatory hotel quarantine will lead to ‘really hard cases’ with people unable to leave or return to Ireland for family or work reasons

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has warned that mandatory hotel quarantine will lead to “really hard cases” of people being unable to leave or get into Ireland for family or work reasons.

Several Fine Gael TDs raised concerns about the imminent introduction of the new mandatory hotel quarantine regime at a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Varadkar pointed out a number of complications and constitutional difficulties which are currently being worked through in order to introduce new laws to confine overseas arrivals from high-risk countries to hotels for 14 days.

Read More

The Government is due to publish legislation next week introducing mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals from certain high-risk countries, including Brazil and South Africa.

The new regime would not be a silver bullet, Mr Varadkar said.

He said efforts are being made to coordinate across jurisdictions, but pointed out that while New Zealand has two islands and one government, the UK and Ireland are two islands with five jurisdictions.

Sources at the meeting said Mr Varadkar warned the new regime was unlikely to be as effective as it has been in Australia and New Zealand, saying he was not sure if the North was planning any mandatory quarantine regime.

He also noted that the second and third waves of the virus saw large numbers of cases in border counties.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy said he had received queries from people who were concerned about having to go into hotel quarantine if they travel for funerals.

Senator Regina Doherty expressed concerns about “demonising” travellers and said that more focus should be put on antigen testing for people travelling abroad as opposed to fines of up to €2,000.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan said he had been contacted by couples who were planning to travel for IVF treatment and were concerned about the new quarantine rules.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said he had been contacted by a person in Dubai who was planning to come home but had already been vaccinated.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan said there were real constitutional difficulties around mandatory quarantine and said the UK proposals to jail people who breach travel rules seemed disproportionate.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar told his parliamentary party that Covid-19 case numbers are going in the right direction and falling at a rate of 30pc week on week. He said the lockdown is working and this strengthens the case to reopen schools in February and March.

He said the revision of the existing Living with Covid plan later this month would take account of the vaccination programme and the emergence of new variants. He said the Government would give continuation dates for various pandemic support schemes that are due to expire at the end of March.

A number of TDs raised concerns that a new Covid business support scheme, announced by Mr Varadkar on Tuesday, does not cater for businesses that do not have a physical premises. Mr Varadkar said any further supports could only cover businesses’s fixed costs and could not compensate them for loss of income.

Read More

Online Editors