Tánaiste visits Donegal mica-impacted home with living room ceiling held up by poles

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar meeting Michelle and Peter Patton at their home in Donegal today

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today visited a mica stricken home in Donegal where the living room ceiling is held up by poles for fear of collapse.

The Fine Gael leader is visiting the area after former Education Minister and local TD Joe McHugh announced earlier this week that he would not seek re-election.

Fine Gael politicians visited the home of Peter and Michelle Patton, in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, who showed him their living room, the ceiling of which is propped up by four metal poles.

“Families don't want an additional penny from this scheme,” Mr Patton told the Tánaiste.

“We just want our homes back.”

Mica campaigners told Mr Varadkar that a public inquiry should be held into the mica scandal.

The also said that legislation for the mica redress scheme needs to be speeded up.

Mica campaigner Eileen Doherty said that the Patton’s living room ceiling being propped up shows the “devastation that this issue has caused and the constant fear, trepidation and stress that families are enduring”.

Mr Varadkar visited the home alongside Mr McHugh, MEPs Colm Markey, Maria Walsh and councillors Martin McDermott and Johnny McGuinness.