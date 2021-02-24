Tánaiste says inter-county GAA may be permitted in April

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested intercounty GAA may be permitted in April after the Government review Covid-19 restrictions

Speaking at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Mr Varadkar suggested senior county football and hurling may return after Easter which is on April 4.

The Fine Gael leader was responding to Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan who told the meeting that GAA players should be give the same elite athlete status as rugby and soccer teams.

Mr Varadkar told Mr O’Donovan he believed the issue around the GAA will be “sorted” by Easter.

Read More

The Tánaiste said Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers, who also has responsibility for sport, is working on the issue. Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced this week that Level 5 restrictions will be extended until April 5 at which there may be an easing of rules around outdoor activities and sport.

Currently only elite sports are permitted under Level 5 which includes rugby, soccer and horse racing.

The new Covid-19 plan ‘The Path Ahead’ says depending on transmission of the virus the Government will considered a “staggered start of easing of other areas of activity with a focus on outdoor activities including sport and some areas of construction” after April 5.

Last weekend GAA president John Horan said he was confident that Allianz Leagues will be played most likely in May and early June.

Read More

Online Editors