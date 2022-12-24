Tánaiste Micheál Martin does not rule out Bertie Ahern being Fianna Fáil candidate for presidency in 2025

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said “relationships have improved” between himself and former Fianna Fáil leader Bertie Ahern.

Mr Martin, whose decision to propose Mr Ahern’s expulsion from Fianna Fáil ten years ago led to the three-term taoiseach resigning from the party, first opened the door to Ahern rejoining the party earlier this year.

In September, Mr Martin revealed he had been consulting his predecessor on Northern Ireland and Brexit issues.

In an interview with The Irish Times, the newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister said he has engaged with the former party leader over the last year.

“We get on quite well. We’ll meet at a match, or he’ll leave a message for me to give him a ring, invariably about the North,” he said.

“Before I went to meet Boris on one occasion, he would have rung to say I think this is where they are. The North is his big interest.

“He’s involved in a group in the North with people from the loyalist community and unionism – former politicians. So, he has a good sense of where loyalism is at.”

He previously said that Mr Ahern had been “valuable” in terms of engagement with communities in the North.

There were calls earlier this year from some in Fianna Fáil for Mr Ahern to be allowed rejoin the party, including at Wednesday's parliamentary party meeting.

In the interview published today, Mr Martin did not rule out the possibility of Mr Ahern being a party candidate for presidency in the 2025 election.

But he said: “It’s a long way off and I‘m very conscious that one must respect President Higgins. I’m not even sure that Bertie would want to be president.”

He added that he has not “considered at all” the possibility of himself running for presidency.

Mr Martin also spoke about his desire to “enjoy life” with his wife, he said: “I walk a lot. I often say to Mary ‘I’d love to get a field somewhere and let it grow wild and make my contribution to nature’.”

The couple married in 1990 and had five children.

For the first time last year, Mr Martin spoke publicly about the deaths of his third-born child, Ruairí, in his cot at five weeks old, and his youngest daughter, Léana, from a heart condition in 2010, aged seven.

He spoke about this time in his life to Joe Duffy in a pre-recorded television interview last September.

“I found it very hard. Afterwards, I just didn’t tell them at home. I actually watched it on my own. I couldn’t watch it with them. I went upstairs,” he said.

“I’m always very worried about how the others might react because it’s their life too. I got some interesting correspondence again which is basically about sharing grief and sharing your thoughts. It is the case that it does help other people and I have to be conscious of that.”

To mark the festive season, the 62-year-old added what he would like to receive for Christmas, he said: “I like a jumper and a few books, and I’ll get green tea. They all know green tea won’t go to waste.”