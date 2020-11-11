Tánaiste Leo Varadkar wins vote of confidence – as Taoiseach Micheál Martin faces attack

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night comfortably won a Government motion of confidence, hoping to draw a line under last week’s leaking controversy.

All Government deputies voted in favour of the proposal, tabled to counter a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence that was tabled last week in the wake of revelations about the leak of a confidential document by Mr Varadkar when Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar won the motion by 92 votes to 65.

No Fianna Fáil TD broke ranks, although that party’s support of the Fine Gael leader had sparked discord at a private meeting last week.

One of the prime critics then, Marc MacSharry TD, said he was voting confidence as an “empty formula”, using the same phrase Eamon De Valera used in relation to the oath when leading Fianna Fáil into the Dáil for the first time.

Instead the most pointed criticism was aimed at the current Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Tipperary Independent Mattie McGrath said Mr Martin’s handling of the affair had been “feeble, inept and weak”.

The Greens also backed Mr Varadkar, amid claims that Sinn Féin was mounting a political stunt when the country is faced with the serious twin problems of Brexit and Covid-19.

Labour joined Sinn Féin and other left-wing groupings in opposing the motion of confidence, with the two-hour debate failing to disclose any new facts about the original controversy or to puncture the Tánaiste’s claim last week that he had not similarly leaked before or since the April 2019 incident involving Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the now-defunct National Association of General Practitioners.

Opening the defence of Mr Varadkar, the Taoiseach said Sinn Féin’s motion of no confidence had been based on a hope that “something would turn up” to help their aggressive political attack on the Government, which had been a “100pc cynical move.”

Nothing significant had changed since last week when Mr Varadkar had made a personal statement to the House on what was a legitimate point of public concern, he granted.

“No one has demonstrated any personal gain from how the document was distributed and public policy was not adversely impacted. The Tánaiste has acknowledged his error,” Mr Martin said, before using the rest of his time to praise the Budget and ongoing efforts to counter Covid-19.

He added that he had “no interest in playing politics as usual, to which Sinn Féin is committed”.

Mr Martin said he saw no purpose in using his time to address the “ever-rising examples of that party ignoring basic ethical standards”.

But Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said no amount of mud-slinging by Fine Gael could alter the basic facts, while Mr Varadkar’s excuses were threadbare.

“His defences collapsed on the floor of the Dáil last week,” she said, while “the current Taoiseach stands idly by”.

A confidential draft contract had been leaked by Mr Varadkar to his friend, and the refusal of the Taoiseach to hold the Fine Gael leader to account left a no-confidence motion as the only sanction available to us as an opposition, she said.

“Predictably the Government responds with accusations, with name-calling, and with spin,” she added.

Ms McDonald highlighted again two former Fine Gael junior ministers for finance, Brian Hayes and Michael D’Arcy, moving to the banking and high finance, leaving workers to face high mortgage and insurance costs.

Wrapping up the debate, Mr Varadkar restated his apology for his actions.

“My motivations were sound, the manner in which I conducted myself was not. I do regret it. And I have learned from it,” he said.

“This is the first time that I faced a motion confidence in my career. And it does force you to reflect on the decisions you made, and the things you could have done differently,” he said.

But he added: “We all know why Sinn Féin put down this motion. Simply to keep the story in the public eye for another week.”

