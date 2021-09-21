Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spoke to junior minister Patrick O’Donovan about alleged sting operation

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD speaking to media following a cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spoke to junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan about an alleged sting operation into identifying the senior Cabinet Minister who leaked information from Cabinet.

However, the Fine Gael party leader has insisted that he was not shown text messages by the junior minister as evidence that the information was leaked by a senior minister.

Speaking at Dublin Castle today, Mr Varadkar said that he spoke to Limerick County TD Mr O’Donovan “weeks ago”.

When asked if he is aware that Mr O’Donovan is allegedly the junior Minister involved in the sting operation, he said: “I’m aware of what’s been reported and I’ve spoken to all the Fine Gael Cabinet ministers about this and also some junior ministers too.”

He confirmed that Mr O’Donovan was one of these junior ministers that he spoke to.

“He’s shown me no text messages or anything like that,” he said.

“This is an internal matter that we’ve dealt with within Fine Gael.”

He added that there “have been no confrontations” and said that some of the details around the alleged sting operation into identifying the Cabinet Minister who leaked details of Katherine Zappone’s appointment as a special envoy have been “wildly reported”.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy used Dáil privilege last week to allege that Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is the senior minister behind the leak.

This has been denied by Mr Harris, who said that he is “seriously considering” making a complaint over “extraordinary misuse of Dáil privilege”.

The Irish Independent reported last week that Mr O’Donovan, the Minister of State at the Office of Public Works, told at least three Fine Gael TDs in recent months of his involvement in an apparent plot to trap a Cabinet minister by pretending to be on a radio station talking about the Zappone appointment to see whether that minister would tell a journalist.