Tanaiste Leo Varadkar launched a broadside against Sinn Féin by warning the three Government parties will see their vote grow at the next general election, as part of a resurgence of centrist Irish politics.

Mr Varadkar challenged perceptions that Sinn Féin's recent strength in opinion polls will spell the end for the Fine Gael/ Fianna Fail/ Green coalition - amid controversy over whether Fianna Fáil may be open to a Coalition deal with Sinn Féin.

Speaking at the Béal na mBlath ceremony to mark the centenary of General Michael Collins, both the Tanaiste and Taoiseach Micheal Martin extolled the importance of centrist Irish politics over the past 100 years and the search for compromise in the 'middle ground.'

"My view is that the next general election is more than two years away," Mr Varadkar said.

"Our focus is very much on the job at hand and the work that people have given us to do to get the cost of living down, to build more houses, to make sure that we have got job opportunities for everyone in all parts of the country.

"That is very much the focus of all three parties in Government at the moment.

"When the election comes, and it is more than two years away, I am going to want to see the centre of Irish politics strengthened and the centre of Irish politics grow.

"I think that is possible - there are too many people who think that the next general election is a foregone conclusion based on opinion polls.

"I dispute that. I think this Government is working well, we will get more done over the next two years and it is possible for all three Government parties to see their vote grow in the next general election."

Fine Gael has flatly ruled out any Coalition deal with Sinn Féin.

The Taoiseach - when pressed on Fianna Fáil's potential consideration of a Coalition deal with Sinn Féin - warned Ireland has benefited from avoiding extremes in politics.

"First of all I think if you take from the speeches today, there is a very important point - that in Ireland since independence we did not go down the road of a clear left-right divide.

"Sometimes for some political commentators and political scientists, they have often said it should be a clear left or extreme left and right divide.

"What has given Ireland that essential stability and continuity since independence has been centrist politics.

"It has not been unusual in other European states to have more than one centre party - that has been the evolution of the Irish political system for quite some time now."

He said he thinks it has worked in the context of the progress that has been made over a century.

"From where Ireland was 100 years ago to where it is today.

"Extraordinary progress has been made on a whole range of fronts. Now we have huge challenges in the coming (years) - the war in Ukraine, housing, climate, health reform and the cost of living crisis that is there."

He said the Government had been very successful despite major challenges.

"Now each party at different times - and today is not the day for going on about the detail of that - we have a common view on Europe.

"Each party brings its own programmes - anybody who looks at the negotiations over the Programme for Government will know there were a lot.

They were detailed (talks) and there were long and that is because each party had different perspectives on different issues to bring to bear.

"That is a healthy process. My view that is the approach that should be taken."

