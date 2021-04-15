Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he hopes both indoor and outdoor dining will be possible across ‘the course of summer’

The plan for summer reopenings will be announced in two weeks, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

And he hinted that both indoor and outdoor dining might be possible over the course of the summer.

Ministers will sign off on a revised Path Ahead on the last week of April, which will lay out the country’s reopening for May, June and July.

The plan will give a clear plan how non-essential retail and personal services, such as hairdressers, will reopen across May and also give an indication of how other measures will be lifted across June and July, such as indoor and outdoor dining.

The plan will be finalised after a meeting of the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee and then be signed off by Cabinet Ministers in the last week of April.

“We will be able to set out what restrictions will be eased across May,” the Tánaiste said at Government buildings today,” Mr Varadkar said.

“But we’ll also be able to set out a revised plan as to what June and July will look like. Giving people, giving businesses an indication as to how restrictions could be eased across the summer, provided we keep going in the right direction.”

“We plan to have that before the end of April,” he said.

He added that this will be a “revision and update” of The Path Ahead plan, published earlier this year.

Mr Varadkar said that he would “prefer” the country to be in a position where hairdressers and non-essential services can open next month.

“If things keep going the way they’re going, we will see non-essential retail and personal services reopen on a staggered basis across the month of May,” he said.

He added that he does not expect personal services to reopen with any “additional obligations”.

He also hinted that both outdoor and dining will be able to open across the course of the summer.

“We would expect to be in a position at the end of April to give an indication as to how hospitality could reopen across June and July,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It is increasingly evident that outdoor dining is much safer than indoor, but hope to get to a point where both could be possible, and I am increasingly confident that both could be possible across the course of summer.”

Ministers will look at the vaccine rollout, progress on variants as well as hospital and case numbers before signing off on a final decision in two weeks.

The Tánaiste also said that the State will have to “find room” for passengers without a booking in a mandatory quarantine hotel if capacity is full.

While Justice Minister Helen McEntee told journalists earlier today that there is “surge capacity” rooms forpassengers who have not pre-booked, Mr Varadkar was not able to say how many rooms are available.

Online Editors