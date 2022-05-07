Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘not convinced’ we are closer to border poll on united Ireland despite Sinn Féin election success

Tánasite Leo Varadkar says he is “not convinced” that Sinn Féin’s landmark win to become the largest party in Northern Ireland has moved the island closer to a border poll on reunification.

Speaking at a Fine Gael conference on agriculture and rural development in Tullamore the party leader described Sinn Féin’s election performance as “significant” but added that “the big winners, and the real change, comes from the Alliance Party”.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment told reporters: “The election obviously is a very good one for Sinn Féin, it looks like they are holding their own in terms of the number of seats, and will be the largest party for the first time, probably a better one for the DUP than expected in terms of them having a lost a small number of seats, but not as many as had been predicted.

“But certainly, for me looking at the results, the big winners and the real change comes from the Alliance Party. People voting for a cross community party, in record numbers, and them gaining more seats that any other party in this election.

“And if you look at the votes, the percentage of people who voted for one of the three nationalist parties has actually gone down, it’s gone down below 40pc, and the number of people voting for one of the three unionists parties has actually gone down as well, it’s just above 40pc.

“So, you see now this growing middle ground of people who don’t want to be defined by religion, or by ethnic, or national identity and, to me, that is really encouraging and really presents I think an opportunity for a new Northern Ireland into the future.”

As counting continued into this evening, Sinn Fein is on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

By 6pm today, 79 of 90 seats had been filled. At that stage Sinn Fein had 23 seats while the DUP had 22, the Alliance Party 14, the Ulster Unionists (UUP) six and the SDLP on four, with one seat going to TUV leader Jim Allister and one to independent unionist Alex Easton.

Sinn Fein also won the battle for largest vote share with 250,388 first preferences, compared with 184,002 for the DUP and 116,681 for the Alliance Party.

This means it received 29pc of first-preference votes, compared with 21.3pc for the DUP, 13.5pc for Alliance, 11.2pc for the UUP and 9.1pc for the SDLP.

The Tánaiste did not appear concerned that Sinn Féin’s rise could be replicated in the Republic come the next General Election in 2024.

“I think it is an interesting challenge for them because they are the largest party in Northern Ireland, and they are also the largest party here in the Republic of Ireland, but there is a big difference between being the largest party and being able to form a Government and being able to build a majority and being able to work with people and bring people with you.

“There is a responsibility on Sinn Féin now to reach out to unionists to reach out to the Alliance Party in the middle ground, to be willing to compromise, to make concessions and to form an executive and the role of the two governments the British Government, and the Irish Government, is to assist the parties in that and that is what we will do.

Asked if he believes the country is now a step closer to United Ireland and a border poll, Mr Varadkar added: “I’m not convinced it does actually, this election is significant but it’s important to take a bit of time maybe to analyse the significance and see what the people are saying.

“It’s absolutely the case that Sinn Féin is the largest party, they have had a very good election, I congratulate them on that, but it doesn’t look like they have gained any seats.

“The reason why they are the largest party is because the unionist vote is split. If you look at the nationalist vote, the number of people who vote for parties that want a united Ireland, that want a border poll, that vote is actually gone down, it’s gone down below 40pc, the unionist vote is down as well, and so a growing middle ground represented mainly by the alliance party.

“So, if there was a vote in the assembly in a few weeks’ time as to whether there should be a border poll it would be defeated.

“That means the test of the Good Friday Agreement for having a border poll is not met, and actually fewer MLAs would vote for a border poll in the new assembly than in the last.

“So, it’s a much more complex picture than I think Deputy [Mary Lou] McDonald is making it out to be.”

Meanwhile, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has said nothing can be delivered without government in Northern Ireland after her party enjoyed historic success in the Assembly election.

Apart from Sinn Féin the Alliance Party is the other main winner from the election, with a surge of support for the cross-community party likely to make it the third largest at Stormont, ahead of the UUP and SDLP, who have both had disappointing results.

Speaking at the Jordanstown count centre after party candidate Patricia O'Lynn had won the final seat in North Antrim from DUP veteran Mervyn Storey, Mrs Long said she was excited about what her party could achieve at Stormont.

She said: "We went to the electorate based on a record of strong delivery in the last two-and-a-half years.

"We need to get in there (Stormont) on Monday because without government we can't deliver anything in Northern Ireland.

"I think given all the challenges that we face, if we squander this opportunity people will not forgive us, so we need to get in there."

The DUP, led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, will still comfortably retain its position as the largest unionist party despite a drop in its overall share of the vote.

Speaking at the count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, he said unionism "has held its ground".

"The unionist vote remains strong, we are the largest designation in the Assembly, I think there is a lot of spin around results and I'm very pleased with how the DUP has done in our constituencies," he said.

"We've held a remarkable number of seats where people were predicting all kinds of negative things, so we have strong foundations, we continue to build on them."

Asked whether Northern Ireland will have devolved government in 2022, Sir Jeffrey said: "Let's cross all the bridges when we get to them."

He also said he will make it clear next week whether he will return to Stormont or remain at Westminster.

"The party officers will sit down, we will consider what we need to do now to get the action that is required from the government, I will be making my decision clear on all of that early next week," he told the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has been elected in Upper Bann despite earlier fears he could lose his seat.

UMr Beattie said voters had flocked to Alliance because they had been "turned off by angry, negative unionism".

He said: "I am from Upper Bann, I have had to make unpopular decisions in the direction of the party as party leader and that may well have had an effect on me, but these are the sort of things you go through all the time when you're thinking about an election.

"People are going to the likes of the Alliance Party in droves because they're being turned off by that angry, negative unionism."

Sinn Fein's vice president, Michelle O'Neill, was elected on the first count in Mid Ulster, with Alliance leader Mrs Long topping the poll in East Belfast.

TUV leader Mr Allister retained his seat in North Antrim, but it is looking unlikely his party will win any further seats.

Sir Jeffrey was elected on the first count in Lagan Valley.

Ms O'Neill was surrounded by party colleagues and supporters as she topped the poll in Mid Ulster.

She said that Sinn Fein wanted to "together work in partnership with others".

"That is the only way we will achieve much, much more for people here, whether in terms of the cost-of-living crisis or trying to fix our health service."

Some 239 candidates stood across 18 constituencies.

Five Assembly seats are up for grabs in each of the 18 constituencies.

Northern Ireland uses the single transferable vote proportional representation electoral system.