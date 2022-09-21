Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has talked of the “number of threats” that have been made against him that the gardaí have “considered to be real.”

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships about the move next month to provide all ministers with garda drivers, Mr Varadkar said: “My understanding is that the Commissioner believes that is necessary for more ministers to have greater protection and ultimately, you know, he's the person with the information with the knowledge of the threat level, and that's the call that he's making.”

Asked if he personally feels safe, Mr Varadkar said: “I do feel safe because you know, as Tánaiste, I have greater protection. But you'll be well aware of the number of threats that have been made against me that the Garda [Síochána] has considered to be real.

“I am obviously conscious of that but I am very grateful for the fact that I do have Garda protection and I don't feel unsafe at all.

Minister of State Martin Heydon commented that he does not have a garda driver, adding: “And this is a recommendation for cabinet ministers. And, you know, I trust the Garda Commissioner to make his adjudications in relation to this.”

Meanwhile Mr Varadkar, asked on whether he now accepts at this point that he will not be getting the 30pc tax rate, which he had proposed as a means to help middle-income earners keep more of their salary, said: “It was an option that I’ve asked to be considered and that work has been done.

“So we know that it can be done, that it would benefit a million people. We also know that it could take some time for it to be introduced. And that’s something that we have to factor in when we make our decisions, which we haven’t made yet in relation to the budget.

“But I would say this, Let’s not forget the principle here. And the principle here is that, in my view, and in the view I think of most people, it’s very unfair that people on average incomes and even below average incomes, people earning over €37,000 in tax have to pay the highest rate of income tax.

“That’s not the norm across Europe. It’s not the case in the United Kingdom. It puts us at a competitive disadvantage when we’re trying to recruit talent into the country. And I would like to see fewer people having to pay that higher rate. And I’d like to see more people being able to get a pay increase, get a pay rise, do some overtime without losing about half their income in tax and PRSI.”

Meanwhile asked if the reintroduction of Garda drivers for ministers, which was scrapped under austerity measures in 2012, was a good idea during the cost of living crisis, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “There was a review done in terms of vulnerability of politicians to assault, attack and so on. So this is security matter. The commissioner is adamant in the security advice that’s been provided to me that if this isn’t done, there’s a risk to senior ministers. And that that’s the bottom line behind that.”

He also said that now might be the moment to ‘reset’ the relationship between the Irish government and its British counterpart and to build on the spirit of the soft power wielded by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championship, Mr Martin said he had a “warm meeting” with the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss while in London for ‘a few days’ to attend the funeral following the ‘very sad passing of Queen Elizabeth.’

He said there was a sense of the ‘soft power’ the Queen had wielded and the ‘outstanding’ contribution she had made.

“I’m not going to go into positions on any issue but the mood seems to be one that we can move on and resolve issues,” he said.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, who was also at the Ploughing Championships, said that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris takes the safety of ministers very seriously.

“Obviously their security is under review consistently,” Ms McEntee said.

“The reports have been presented to me and to government and I’m not really going to comment on this any further.”

She refused to comment on the costings of the move.

“But we do have a report, and we obviously take those reports very seriously, as does the Taoiseach and government and we’ll be responding to that report.

“This is a security measure and I think any security matter that’s presented to us by the Garda Commissioner, we have to take that seriously.”

“That’s what we’re doing. I can’t comment on this any further. But obviously anything that happens after that report, it’s a matter for government.

“I take these matters seriously, this is a serious issue and it is a security matter.”