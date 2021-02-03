Tánaiste Leo Varadkar criticises EU over vaccine delays and praises Russian Sputnik V jab

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has criticised the EU over delays in approving and distributing Covid-19 vaccines, while praising the effectiveness of Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

Mr Varadkar told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday that the EU’s handling of the vaccine programme was “not its finest hour”.

He said the European Medicines Agency had been slow in approving vaccines and that the European Commision had favoured cost over speed.

While it had gotten good deals, the bloc did not get preference in terms of prioritisation, he said, adding that Israel had made a good choice in choosing to pay more for vaccines.

The meeting heard strong criticism of the European Commission’s botched attempt to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol as part of plans to impose controls on vaccine exports last Friday. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the mistake had been a trigger point to ratchet up tensions in the North and had the capacity to destabilise politics there.

Backbench TDs including Eoghan Murphy and Paul Kehoe were among those who demanded answers for how the mistake had happened. MEPs Frances Fitzgerald and Sean Kelly said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had taken personal responsibility for the debacle. Several other TDs including John Paul Phelan, Bernard Durkan, Fergus O’Dowd and junior minister Patrick O’Donovan were also critical.

During a lengthy presentation on Covid-19, Mr Varadkar said Russia's Sputnik V vaccine seems to work and its data was very good. Sources said Varakdar told colleagues it was “unfortunate” that the EU does not approve Russian drugs and said he hoped this would change in the future. He noted that the Russians led the way in scientific innovations during the Soviet era.

On Ireland’s vaccine rollout programme, the Fine Gael leader said he was confident that the country would be “awash” with vaccines from April and May when the State expects to take delivery of a million vaccines every month.

He said that coronavirus will probably be with us for “eternity” and that vaccines will help society to live with the virus in the same way it lives with the flu.

He said half of the adult population will be vaccinated by the end of June and that 70 or 80pc will be vaccinated by the end of September which the Government believes will confer herd immunity.

Mr Varadkar said the HSE’s latest recommendation that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferential to AstraZeneca for use in people over 65 had affected the rollout plan. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have to be stored at ultra low temperatures, may be administered at vaccination centres and larger GP surgeries, he said, insisting he expected the community vaccination programme for over 85s to begin in the middle of this month.

Mr Varadkar said easing restrictions from March 5 would be dependent on case numbers, hospitalisations and ICU admissions, the vaccination programme and the situation in the North. He said schools are likely to reopen on a phased basis over February and March as well as construction.

He said it remained to be determined whether the country would move to Level 4 next month but said it would definitely not move to Level 3.

Speaking on the attitudes to the Coalition’s handling of the crisis, sources at the meeting said that Mr Varadkar told colleagues that the public always reserve the right to blame the Government when it does what is asked of them and it does not work out and that this is what is happening now.

Mr Varadkar also expressed concern that the decline in case numbers appeared to be plateauing in recent days.

