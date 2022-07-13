Tánaiste Leo Varadkar apologises to Fine Gael colleagues over two-year garda leak probe

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has apologised to the Fine Gael parliamentary party over the events that led to a nearly two-year criminal investigation into his leaking of a confidential Government document to a friend.

Mr Varadkar thanked his TDs and senators for their “support, confidence, trust and loyalty” at a meeting in Leinster House today, one week on from the news that he he would not face criminal charges for alleged breaches of corruption legislation.

What the Fine Gael leader described as a “long but meticulous and thorough investigation” by An Garda Síochána concluded last week when the Director of Public Prosecutions informed him and others involved in the matter that there would be no charges brought.

In April 2019, Mr Varadkar provided a copy of the agreement between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation on a new GP contract to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a friend who was the then president of a rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP). The matter was later the subject of a criminal complaint and a full investigation by gardaí.

Sources at today’s meeting said Mr Varadkar gave a “big speech” on the issue and referred to the incident itself, saying he had 20 things happening on that day and that sending the document to Dr Ó Tuathail was done in haste.

Mr Varadkar explained to the meeting that he did it with the right intentions as he believed it was important to bring the now-defunct NAGP on board to get the GP deal done.

He added that nothing unlawful was done and he was cleared, but also said, according to those at the meeting, that in hindsight it was not appropriate to provide the document to his friend.

Multiple sources at the meeting said he apologised to members for the two years of unfortunate publicity it caused for the party and him.