Tánaiste Leo Varadkar apologises after wrongly claiming Sinn Féin has no Protestant TDs

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has apologised after incorrectly claiming Sinn Féin has no Protestant TDs.

It came after Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne, who is a Protestant, took issue with the remarks.

“I am a Protestant and I am proud to be a representative for Sinn Féin. Changing facts is not the change that people voted for,” Ms Wynne said.

In his apology, Mr Varadkar said he was not aware of her religion.

“I did not make any remarks, at all, about Deputy Wynne personally. I was unaware of her religious affiliation and I stand corrected. I fully retract my remark and apologise for any offence caused,” he said

Speaking previously about a Sinn Féin ad campaign in the US print media this week, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ’s News at One that the party was an “obstacle” to Irish unity.

“They have a relationship with unionism that is one of mutual hostility, which is a big problem, and they are sectarian. They are still very anti-British, they have no Protestant TDs, MLAs or Senators,” he said.

However, Ms Wynne called on the Fine Gael leader to withdraw and apologise for what she said were “hurtful” remarks.

"Leo Varadkar's constant attempts to score political points by spouting untruths and trying to demonise political opponents is getting tiresome,” she said.

"While nobody in Sinn Féin has ever made an issue of my religious views, it is not acceptable for the Tánaiste to do so.

"On national radio today, he said there are no Protestant TDs in our party. That is a lie. I am a Protestant and I am proud to be a Sinn Féin TD.

"The Tánaiste should immediately withdraw and apologise for his hurtful remarks."

