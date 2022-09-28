Tánaiste insists ‘front-loaded’ Budget will help people now and ‘additional contingency funds’ in place

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government has “additional contingency funds” on top of its €2 billion reserves and it will “look at the situation again” in the new year.

Mr Varadkar will become Taoiseach in December and he said the 2023 budget has been “front-loaded” to help people who are struggling now.

“The one-off payments pretty much fall between now and Christmas. The energy discounts are before and after Christmas, and then the increases in the weekly rates will happen in the new year. So essentially, we're front loading the budget. People are getting more upfront. You then see permanent increases in payments, pensions, welfare and permanent decreases in income tax in the new year. But we will have to see where we are in January, February. You know, it is possible that we'll see gas prices, electricity prices falling by then,” he said.

“So, it's not that nothing happens in the new year, actually there will be the energy credit and there will be increases in welfare payments, but if prices continue to rise, we will have to look at it again in the new year and that's why we've put money in the tank.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar pushed back against Sinn Fein’s criticism that a price cap on energy was not included in the budget.

Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell told the same programme that people “needed certainty in terms of electricity prices, they needed to see that electricity price cap”.

However, Mr Varadkar said while he is “always afraid to rule anything out”, introducing a price cap could saddle the Government with a “big financial liability”.

“Our nervousness and our concern about that, is that it is essentially a contract for difference. It is the thing that brought down Anglo Irish Bank, it sounds a bit like a bank guarantee, it's impossible to cost you know, if you're actually going to say, to guarantee companies to the markets, to the people who produce gas and oil who aren't in Ireland, that we will pay anything above this price, you're kind of setting yourself up to have a very big financial liability that you can't cost and that's risky, and maybe too risky, in my view,” he said.

A scheme to help business with the cost of energy was also included in the budget, which will allow them to claim up to €10,000 a month back. The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme or TBESS is a €1.25 billion programme that is open to all businesses who have seen the energy prices by 50pc or more.

Mr Varadkar defended the inclusion of companies who are making big profits in scheme, saying: “We don't want to stop businesses making a profit. The purpose of putting in place this energy subsidy is to enable businesses to keep their stuff on. It's not just about protecting business; it's about protecting the people who work in those businesses.”

He argued the Government has taken a “prudent approach” and when the cost of increased social welfare payments, energy credits and fuel allowance payments are combined, it will put “well over €1,000” back in people’s pockets.

Under the changes announced yesterday, top rate of tax at 40pc will only apply to income above €40,000 from January 1.

Ahead of the budget the Tánaiste called for an additional 30pc tax rate, however he said the move of the tax band to €40,000 was a “big step forward” and it will be worth €800 a year for “a lot of people”.

“You see you can zero in on any aspect of the budget and say it’s unfair,” he added.

“You have to take the budget in the round and if you do - and this isn't my opinion, this is the independent analysis done by the Department of Finance - you see a very progressive budget, those on the lowest incomes getting the most and the highest incomes getting the least.”

Speaking later to Pat Kenny on Newstalk, Mr Varadkar said Finance officials had analysed the 30pc proposal but decided that it could not go ahead this year, but could in 2024, when it would be revisited.