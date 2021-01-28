Tánaiste calls for Sinn Féin to end lockdown breaching Republican funerals

Three Sinn Féin local representatives attended the latest funeral in Derry, where a tricolour surmounted the remains of Eamon ‘Peggy’ McCourt

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is demanding that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and border TD Pearse Doherty stop their party members organising crowded funeral processions without social distancing. Mr Varadkar spoke out in the Dáil after a Republican funeral in Derry for a former IRA man where a large crowd following the tricolour-decked coffin.

He asked Pearse Doherty, a TD for Donegal, to use his influence to “put a stop to republican funerals.”

He added: “I know the deputy does not organise them but the attendees are his party's people, members and supporters. He and deputy McDonald have to tell people to stop these funerals. They are a bad idea.”

The Tánaiste referred to last year’s Belfast funeral of former IRA commander Bobby Storey which involved a large crowd lining the route.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald later expressed regret at the lack of social distancing at that event, which was criticised by the PSNI.

Under pressure at Stormont, Sinn Fein’s Northern leader, Michelle O’Neill, later apologised.

Sinn Féin spokesman Gerry Kelly, a former Maze escaper, said “two or three” party councillors had attended. The deceased, a former Provo, was wounded when the SAS opened fire on a car in 1981, killing IRA men George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire.

The PSNI had said the latest funeral involved “a significant number of people” and did not accord with lockdown restrictions.

Mr Varadkar made his remarks after Pádraig MacLochlainn raised an opinion poll, published by the Sunday Times, that demonstrates a majority of the people of the North, are in favour of a referendum on Irish unity within the next five years.

Mr Varadkar said he saw the opinion poll, which indicates that a majority of people in Northern Ireland (excluding undecideds) are in favour of holding a border poll.

But he added: “It also shows that a majority of people in Northern Ireland, excluding the undecided, would vote to stay in the Union.

“So people are in favour of a border poll for different reasons. Some because they want a united Ireland, and others because they want to demonstrate that the majority of people in Northern Ireland do not want a United Ireland.”

Unity was a legitimate aspiration aspiration and one that he shared, he said, but the settled position for Ireland was the Good Friday Agreement.

It says that a referendum can take place “when it appears that a majority of the people in Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I think it's fair to say that we're not currently at that point. So what we need to do in the meantime, is to make the Good Friday Agreement work to try and get the Northern Ireland Executive working better and to intensify North-South cooperation.”

