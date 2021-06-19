Tánaiste admits that there is a risk new national maternity hospital may not go ahead on St Vincent’s site

The Tánaiste has admitted that there is a “risk” that the new National Maternity Hospital may not go ahead on the St Vincent’s site.

Speaking this afternoon, Leo Varadkar said that the State is willing to buy the site of the hospital, even though he does not know who it is buying it from.

He said that there is “of course” a risk that the hospital may not go ahead on the St Vincent’s site and that a new location may have to be found.

“Of course there is that risk and that is the reality of the situation,” Mr Varadkar said.

“There will be renewed engagement involving the Government, HSE, St Vincent’s Healthcare group and the National Maternity Hospital.

“The truth is, what we’re doing here is something unusual, we have two voluntary hospitals, neither of which the Government owns, both of which have a Catholic ethos, both of which are being brought on to the same site.”

He was speaking as it emerged that the projected cost of the hospital may be €800m as opposed to the initial €150m.

He said that there is correspondence between the Department of Health and St Vincent’s Healthcare group which shows that they would not be willing to sell the site.

A statement from the Sisters of Charity yesterday claimed that they were never approached about a sale of the site.

“If they’re willing to sell, we’re willing to buy,” he said.

“If it is the case that St Vincent’s Healthcare group or the Sisters of Charity are willing to talk about the sale of that land, we’re willing to buy. It is as simple as that.

“We don’t know who we’re supposed to buy it off, but we are willing to buy it,” added Mr Varadkar.

He said that it should be acknowledged that the Sisters of Charity are no longer on the board of St Vincent’s and have indicated that they are willing to transfer the lands to a different charity.

Mr Varadkar also admitted that there have been “problems” with the hospital “all along”.

He said that “red lines” for the Government are that the hospital has to be publicly owned, that obstetric services which are legal have to be provided in the hospital

“We strongly believe that this hospital should have a Government or Ministerial reps on the board,” he said.